Delic focused on future: Sudbury Wolves rookie eager to make debut following frustrating 2020-21 campaign

Kocha Delic could have been forgiven last season for wondering if the hockey gods had cursed him.

A talented, tenacious forward from Ottawa who became Sudbury Wolves’ second-round pick in spring of 2020 after a stellar season with the Toronto Titans U16 squad, Delic was happy to sign with the OHL club just a few days later. With the 2020-21 season delayed and eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, he was one of many Ontarians to seek out opportunities overseas, joining Karlskrona HK in Sweden’s J18 Region loop on a loan — only to watch that league put its season on hold, then cancel as well, due to rising case counts in the country.

Determined to see some action before the off-season, he signed on closer to home with the Navan Grads of the Central Canada Hockey League, one of a few junior A leagues in this province to play a limited schedule under modified rules. Then, shortly before his debut, the CCHL pulled the plug on its own season amid another round of COVID-related challenges.

But while Delic admitted to feeling some frustration over the string of cancellations, he came to see them as par for the course in what was certainly a strange year overall, and ultimately as part of his journey toward finally making his OHL debut in 2021-22.

He’s set to arrive in Sudbury this weekend, and to hit the ice at the Wolves’ rookie orientation camp on Monday.

“I remember talking to my parents about that, and then my agent,” Delic, 17, recalled in an interview this week. “We were hoping to get a start here, then I ended up going to Sweden since they were playing, but like a week after I got there, that league got shut down. Then I went to Ottawa and as we were about to play our first two games on the weekend, they got shut down, too, so it definitely seemed like I couldn’t get any games in. I definitely had some good experiences, though, going to Sweden, practising with them, and then playing in the CC a bit with the Ottawa guys.”