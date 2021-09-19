Cubs bring Walker home: 18-year-old forward acquired in trade with Espanola

Greater Sudbury Cubs general manager Jeff Forsyth added a new, but certainly not unfamiliar face to his roster with the acquisition of forward Cameron Walker from the NOJHL-rival Espanola Express on Sunday.

Espanola received a player development fee in exchange.

Walker, an 18-year-old Sudbury native, led the Express with 14 points in 12 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

“I played for Coach (Vagelli) Sakellaris a few years back with the Sudbury minor midget AAA team and he helped me develop as a player and get drafted into the OHL,” Walker said in a team press release. “The Cubs have a great organization that is focused on winning and player development, and given where I am in my junior career, it is important for me to be a leader on this team and help this new team win a championship for local hockey fans to enjoy and be a part of.”

A draft pick of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs in 2019, the talented 6-foot, 185-pounder has 18 goals and 23 assists in 70 games as a junior. Among his 18 goals are seven power-play makers, which the Cubs believe will bode well for their offence.

“Cameron is a player that we have been trying to acquire for a while now,” Forsyth said. “He is a highly skilled forward that we will be counting on to help lead our team offensively. On top of everything that he brings on the ice, Cameron is an outstanding young man and really adds to the leadership and character that we have on our team.”

Walker and Cubs travelled to Espanola on Sunday to play their first road game of the season at 2 p.m. They’ll return to Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex on Thursday to host the Blind River Beavers at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to Thursday’s game is limited to the first 450 fully vaccinated fans. Pre-game tickets can be purchased by emailing britt@ntaaa.ca or by calling 705-524-8375.

