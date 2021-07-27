Colarossi finds new opportunity in China: former Laurentian hockey head coach training national team for 2022 Winter Olympics

When one door closed, another opened for Stacey Colarossi — more than 10,000 miles away.

A little more than three months after Colarossi’s eight-year run as head coach of the Laurentian Voyageurs women’s hockey team came to an abrupt end with the program’s cancellation, she revealed she had been hired to coach the Chinese women’s national team as they prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

“Timing is everything!” Colarossi said in a tweet, before expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support from former players, colleagues and fans.

“Thank you for all for the well wishes,” Colarossi added. “The experience and people have been amazing to date.”

She began training the team in mid-July, after arriving in China and spending a period in isolation.

It was a welcome return to active duty for the 45-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native, who saw what would have been her final season at Laurentian cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and was busily preparing for the 2021-22 U Sports campaign when the university announced in April it had cancelled its women’s and men’s hockey programs, as well as its swim program, as part of restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Colarossi and her staff spent the next several weeks helping her former student-athletes find landing spots, with roughly half of them committing to new schools by mid-June.

The job in China is not her first international experience. She served as coach of the U Sports All-Star team that took part in the Hockey Canada Summer Showcase in 2017 and 2018, then bench boss for Canada’s entry in the FISU Winter Universiade in 2019, winning silver alongside Voyageurs standouts Morgan McCann and Taylor Weber.