Approval of Greater Sudbury Development Corporation tourism development funding and endorsement of in-kind support signals a return of major sporting events, the city said in a release Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

GSDC has administered grants of $40,000 for Curling Canada national events coming to Greater Sudbury in 2022 and an additional $15,000 for enhancements to the Terry Fox Sports Complex for bids on major baseball tournaments.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City approves grants for Curling Canada events, upgrades to Terry Fox complex Back to video

The finance and administration committee has also approved an in-kind contribution of $100,000 to Curling Canada championships by subsidizing the cost of ice rentals at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

Committee approval remains subject to ratification of city council.

“We have been given a wonderful opportunity to host national championships with excellent potential to attract even more major sports events in the future,” Mayor Brian Bigger said in the release. “Each event our city hosts further strengthens our competitive bids for these tournaments. Each tournament offers tremendous economic benefit to a local tourism and hospitality industry recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Success breeds success and we are willing to invest to make things happen.”

Greater Sudbury will host three national curling championships from March 15 to 27 at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex. The U Sports/Curling Canada Canadian Curling Championships and the Collegiate Athletic Association/Curling Canada Championships are important events that advance the sport and develop young athletes, while the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship is an up-and-coming event that will be nationally televised.