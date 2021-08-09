Citing health, Alex Baumann steps down as Swimming Australia's boss

MELBOURNE — Australia’s swimming boss Alex Baumann has quit three months into the role for health reasons, the sport’s national federation said on Monday.

“As a two-time cancer survivor, I appreciate how important health and family are,” the Swimming Australia Chief Executive said in a statement.

“I recognize the timing is difficult but I know I must take this time for myself and my family now.”

Baumann, of Sudbury, who won two gold medals in the pool for Canada at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, leaves amid a review of Swimming Australia’s culture following allegations of abuse by current and former swimmers.

Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins said an interim CEO would be appointed as soon as possible.

“We’re sad to see Alex go. This is a great loss for our sport, but we understand his reasons,” he said.

According to the Guardian newspaper, Baumann had been tasked with reviewing the culture of Australian swimming following allegations made by one of its swimmers just before the national trials started in June.

Baumann commissioned an all-female panel to investigate allegations made by the dual Olympic silver medallist and others that threatened to derail preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Australia’s swim team ended up having its most successful Games ever, with nine gold medals won.

“Alex has been integral to our success from his experience in high performance as well as his leadership within our organization,” Perkins noted.

