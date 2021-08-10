Kyler Campbell will get the chance to complete his NOJHL career and pursue his education goals following a trade to the Rayside Balfour Jr. A Canadians on Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The club announced it has acquired Campbell, 20, from the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners in exchange for player development fees.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canadians add veteran forward Back to video

“Kyler’s a great kid, who asked to be moved to the Sudbury area for school considerations and we were able to oblige,” said Kyle Smart, coach and general manager of the Gold Miners.

The Canadians said Campbell, a 6-foot, 200-pound, left-shot forward, adds to their base of skilled veteran forwards.

Kirkland Lake originally loaned Campbell to the Canadians in January. The Huntsville native was unable to see any game action for Rayside due to the closure of the local arenas and subsequent cancellation of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

“I’m very excited to rejoin Rayside and contribute any way that I can towards the teams’ success,” Campbell said in a release. “I have been following the NOJHL closely for the last few years and the Canadians have always been a successful organization. They have created a winning culture while consistently developing their players for the next level.

“I’m confident that my style of play will fit well with the Canadians as they have a great mix of speed, skill and grit. They are a team that can beat you in many different ways. I am looking forward to training camp and meeting my teammates and team staff.”

“We are very pleased to add the skill and leadership of Kyler Campbell to our line-up,” said Canadians GM Jeff Forsyth. “We are thrilled that we can officially make Kyler a full-fledged member of the Rayside Balfour Canadians this season, and our team will be much better with Kyler in the lineup.”

The Rayside Balfour Canadians home opener is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Chelmsford Arena against the Espanola Express.

The Canadians will be providing local hockey fans with updates on ticket information as it becomes available from the NOJHL and the provincial government. Presently, arena spectator is restricted to 50% or a maximum of 1,000 fans – whichever is less.

– with files from Postmedia

sud.sports@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar