Blue Jays make sure there's baseball for everyone

From time to time, Jacob Petahtegoose and his buddies will wander over to the ball diamond located on Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation reserve near Sudbury.

“It’s not like real baseball because we throw underhand,” suggested the gregarious ten-year-old.

They’re also most likely to use a larger softball and make do with whatever numbers are on are on hand. No umpires, no scoresheets, nothing that official.

All of which helped to account for the excitement that Petahtegoose was feeling as he made his way to the turfed infield of the Terry Fox Sports Complex this week at the site of the inaugural Indigenous Baseball Camp.

Funded by the Jays Care Foundation and organized with the help of Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario, the program tapped into the coaching resources of Voyageurs Baseball to help introduce 30 or so youths to the summer pastime.

A Grade 6 student at St James in Lively, Petahtegoose required little to no convincing to sign up, his love of the sport evidenced as he described his favourite position – one which I honestly had not heard before.

“I like to play batter,” he stated emphatically. “I get to hit it, which is good for my arms, because it’s sort of like a reflex, sort of working out my arms. When I hit it, I am trying to hit it as far as I possibly can so that I can hit a home run. One time, I almost hit it to the fence and it was kind of a moonshot, very high and very far.”

Photo by John Lappa / John Lappa/Sudbury Star

Digging a little further, it was noted that Petahtegoose actually does have a favourite position, defensively speaking, as well.

“I like second base because when people hit it, they usually hit it over near the middle, so that I am close to where they hit,” he said.