An almost perfect weekend for the Sudbury 16U Voyageurs

Close – but not quite perfect.

The locals took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth (and final) inning in game one in Ajax on Saturday, but had to settle for a 4-4 draw. That was as close as the Ontario Yankees would come to tasting victory, beaten 7-1 and 12-5 in their final two outings versus the northern lads.

“Our hitting and pitching were really good,” suggested coach Joey Moher, holding down the fort in the dugout with Shawn Paquette unavailable for the weekend. “We had a couple of hiccups, but overall, it was Ok.”

All three starters – Ryan Lacasse, Nico Signorile and Ethan Morris – all worked well into their respective encounters. With time limits in effect, Moher had to use his pitching resources judiciously, allowing the likes of Noah Leveille and Will Arsenault to log a little work in relief.

Scoring three times in the first inning in games one and two, the Voyageurs received plenty of offensive punch from the top of their order, as Karsen Chartier, Justin Lancup and Ethan Morris all delivered key blows. Noah Leveille chipped in with the top wallop of the weekend, a two-run triple in game two.

With the Sudbury crew making a return trip to face the Yankees on the road for a second consecutive weekend, Moher stressed the key was maintaining a level of play the team is fully capable of playing.

“Once we got up in game one, we went a little flat,” he said. “We played OK, but really, we got into a bit of a lull and coasted a little.”

There was definitely no coasting for the Sudbury 18U Voyageurs, in tough as they contested a four-game set in southwestern Ontario with the Sarnia Brigade. Though they took only one outing of the quartet, the first three games were certainly up for grabs, before pitching depth bit the locals in the butt in game four.