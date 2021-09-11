This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content By Mike Commito

Article content For The Sudbury Star We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Accent: Nick Foligno has Sudbury history — and porchetta — on his side in Boston Back to video Nick Foligno understands how special it is to wear the Boston Bruins jersey, but coming from Sudbury, it holds even more meaning for him. He knows he is following in the footsteps of players from the area who came before him. While there have been a few from the community who have donned the spoked B, such as Eddie Shack and Al Secord, none are more synonymous with the Bruins than Jerry Toppazzini. From nearby Copper Cliff, Toppazzini entered the NHL in 1952 with the Bruins before making brief stopovers in Chicago and Detroit, then returning to Boston to finish his big-league career. Toppazzini was a defensive specialist, scoring eight shorthanded goals in the 1957-58 season, an NHL record that stood for nearly two decades, but he was also as tough as a coffin nail. In a game against the Black Hawks in 1960, Toppazzini stepped into the crease for the injured goaltender Don Simmons. Despite not wearing any protective goalie equipment, Toppazzini was prepared to stop whatever Chicago threw at him. Although he faced no shots in his 33-second appearance between the pipes, it highlighted how Toppazzini was always willing to do what was necessary to help his team. After hanging up his skates, Toppazzini returned to Sudbury, where he became coach of the Wolves, the city’s junior hockey team. In his first season behind the Wolves’ bench, Toppazzini coached rookie Mike Foligno, Nick’s father. “I got lessons in Toppazzini more as a coach than the player,” Foligno said in a telephone interview, on his way home from practice one morning in August.

Article content “My dad loved him as a coach. He taught him the right way to play the game and it helped my dad become the player he became. That was a mix of tough and skill. To be honest with you, Jerry was probably a little more tough than skilled from what I hear, but I know he was a hell of a player as well and a big influence in that Bruins locker room.” Although Foligno’s playing style is not all that dissimilar from Toppazzini’s, what sticks out to him most about the late Bruin is how he returned to Sudbury and gave back to his community. “What I think is near about Jerry, and maybe my dad had a little bit of that in him too, is you go out and play in the league and then return and you give back,” Foligno said. “He came back and started coaching the Wolves and trying to help the next generation, and my dad happened to be one of them.” Outside of coaching, Toppazzini also found other ways to give back to the community. In 1977, he founded the Beef n’ Bird tavern, a veritable shrine to the Bruins. The walls are adorned with pictures of Bobby Orr, Gerry Cheevers and Phil Esposito. It is unmistakably a testament to Toppazzini’s undying allegiance to Boston. Toppazzini, who was colloquially known as Topper, was frequently behind the bar and even though it had been decades since he wore the black and gold, he was unwaveringly still a Bruin. Before Toppazzini passed away in 2012, I can recall my father-in-law, Moe, a diehard Habs fan, telling me a story about how he once went to the Beef wearing a Montreal Canadiens jacket.

Article content He ordered a beer from Topper, but when the grizzled bartender returned, he had begrudgingly stuck his finger in the neck of the bottle. When my father-in-law came back with the same jacket again, he was politely asked by one of Toppazzini’s sons to leave it at home next time. The lesson was clear — you don’t wear Habs colours in Topper’s bar. In sharing that story with Foligno, he couldn’t help but laugh. j “He was a Bruin through and through,” he said. “That’s something I know about him as well. Look at that place. You walk in there with anything other than Bruins stuff on you were going to hear about it. I think that’s what you loved about him.” But Toppazzini’s Beef was much more than a Bruins stronghold, for many it was a community institution. It was a place where stories were told, drinks were shared, and people came together. “He obviously had the bar that is a shrine to Boston, but I think it was his way of giving back,” Foligno said. “I heard he’d sit around in there telling stories and now his family has taken it on.” One of the ways Toppazzini used the bar to give back was by hosting a weekly fundraiser for local minor hockey. Every Saturday afternoon, during hockey season, patrons filled the dimly lit tavern to play a game known as porchetta bingo. Although the game didn’t originate at the Beef, it can trace its roots to the local Italian community. Following the Second World War, after a hard week of work underground, Italian miners would gather together to carouse and play a lottery-style game called tombola, in which the winners received roasted porchetta. As time passed, the ritual evolved in the mining town. Instead of winners shouting “tombola,” they began hollering “porchetta.” Soon, the game became known as porchetta bingo.

Article content At the Beef, the rules are simple enough, and while Sudbury readers are probably familiar with the process, it basically comes down to matching three playing cards to the ones being called. If you succeed in that feat, you win a butcher-lined basket of freshly carved meat. Only you must never, and I repeat, never call bingo. It is custom to scream “porchetta!” Failing to follow these rules will result in a chorus of boos. The only thing worse than yelling bingo is mistakenly thinking you’ve won. After the caller reviews your card and derisively exclaims to the crowd that it is not, in fact, a porchetta, the crowd, taking no pity on your error, erupts into a raucous chant of “you messed up” — only they’re not saying, “messed.” The first time Foligno experienced porchetta bingo was during his first year in Sudbury. After spending some time in the U.S. National Team Development program, Foligno joined the Wolves for the 2004-05 campaign. “I went my first year in the league,” Foligno recalled. “It was so much fun. I had no idea what the heck I was getting into, like ‘porchetta bingo?’ I’ve heard about it, but didn’t know anything about it but you literally won a porchetta if you get bingo.” Although Foligno never won any porchetta, something that still bugs him to this day, he recalls the experience fondly “It was really cool to see how many people were there supporting that (minor hockey),” he said. “It wasn’t just a bar where you went and had your drinks, it was a community aspect. A bunch of people there supporting the bar, but also connecting with each other, and sounds like Jerry was able to bring everybody together.”

Article content As Foligno gets ready to start the next chapter of his career in Boston, he has the full support of the Beef and the Toppazzini family. Anthony Toppazzini, Jerry’s third-eldest child, who runs the bar with his sister, Cheryll, and brothers, Marc and Lino, although the latter now resides in Calgary, Alta., is excited about seeing Foligno in a Bruins sweater. “We just think it’s outstanding because we obviously have extremely close ties to the Foligno family and this goes way back to the mid-70s when my father was head coach of the Sudbury Wolves,” Anthony said when reached by telephone. “Him moving onto Boston, I’m just thrilled.” While the Beef currently doesn’t have any memorabilia from Nick’s career, Anthony knows that will have to change now that he will be sporting black and gold. “We’ve got some of his dad’s stuff up, but I’m definitely going to track one (a jersey) down,” he said. “When I do have the opportunity, I will get that nicely autographed and put that up in the bar.” Taking a page out of his father’s book and rubbing it into fans of the opposition, Anthony added that by leaving Toronto, Foligno now has a bona fide chance to win a championship. “At least now he’s going to have the opportunity, now that he’s out of Toronto, he’s got a strong chance of winning a Stanley Cup,” he said. “That would never happen in Toronto.” A shot at hoisting Lord Stanley’s mug, of course, is one of the reasons why Foligno signed a two-year contract with the Bruins in July.

Article content “They’re in the hunt to try to win again and I love that it lines up well with me and where I’m at in my career and I’m thrilled to be a Boston Bruin now and carry on that tradition and that history and hopefully bring home a championship.” Foligno paused and then said, “to the Beef n’ Bird, of course.” At that point, the only thing left for him to win would be a porchetta bingo. While Foligno chuckles that he should be given an honorary porchetta if that were to happen, it’s not a stretch to suggest that if he were to bring the Stanley Cup back to the Beef in a Bruins sweater, he could have all the porchetta he wants. But Anthony is willing to raise the stakes even further. “Porchetta for life for the Foligno family if he brought the Stanley Cup in here after he wins.” sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

