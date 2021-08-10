This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: That Sudbury Sports Guy: Sudbury coaches learning to evolve and adapt

That Sudbury Sports Guy: Sudbury coaches learning to evolve and adapt Jordan Cheechoo, who will lead the Sudbury U16 AAA Nickel Capitals, says he has had to adjust during his 10 years of coaching

Article content The first signs of rustling within the local sports scene are beginning to be heard – small movements, modest indications of competitions to come.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Within local hockey circles, the prevalence of coaching announcements cannot help but be interpreted as a positive hint of better days to come, days that will remind us of all that we have missed so. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. That Sudbury Sports Guy: Sudbury coaches learning to evolve and adapt Back to video With a full hockey season lost in between, the current coaching notices are perhaps being scrutinized more closely than usual – though, as always, there is that mix of the old and the new. After suiting up with the Sudbury Junior Wolves of the NOJHL for the 2008-09 campaign, Jordan Cheechoo would leave the region for more than a decade. Though he required shoulder surgery, he was not yet prepared to leave the ice. “At that point, I still wanted to play – but your body sometimes has different plans for you,” noted the Moose Factory native who celebrated his 33rd birthday last month, just about the same time that he was named head coach of the Sudbury U16 AAA Nickel Capitals, the assembly of OHL draft-eligible talent in the area, if you will. “Luckily, I got to stay in the game and it’s been amazing.” Though he truthfully had no predilection to jumping behind the bench, an opening to work with the Cree Nation Bears in 2010, a midget AA crew based out of Waswanipi (Quebec), launched the former Sudbury Wolves prospect (9th round – 2004) down a new pathway. Like most, Cheechoo would stumble along the way. “I was 22 at the time and I thought I knew everything,” he said with a laugh. “I think I went into coaching at the beginning with the wrong notion. I was trying to be that hard-nosed coach – that didn’t resonate at all with the kids. I think I now try and build relationships, get to know the kids to learn how to coach them to be their best.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s taken a dozen years or so, and a few different stops along the way to reach this point. After three years behind the bench, Cheechoo would spend a couple of years as head of player development in the village that produced future OHLer Vern Cooper. “I was running practices, from novice through to midget, on the ice for about 18 hours a week,” noted the younger brother of former NHLer and Rocket Richard Trophy winner Jonathan Cheechoo. “That was interesting, working with the youngest right up to the top. You have to have a variety of drills, so that was my period of scouring the internet, just finding ways to keep the kids entertained.” After five years in northern Quebec, Cheechoo would head west, furthering his education at Briercrest College in Caronport, Sask. As luck would have it, the school also iced a hockey team that competed in the ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Association), a good level of play as Cheechoo soon learned, volunteering as an assistant coach for one year before the position was made permanent for a couple of seasons. After three years at Briercrest, he would make the switch to nearby Prairie Hockey Academy, located in Moose Jaw, working with a staff that included Scott King (director of player development), son of former NHL coach Dave King. “They needed a coach and I needed some head coaching experience,” said Cheechoo. “I had some very good mentors there.” The pandemic and unlikelihood of hockey in 2020-21 would open the door to a move back home for the young man and his wife, settling into the house in Chelmsford that his parents once owned (his father, Mervin, having been named chief of Moose Cree First Nation in 2019).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It took but a week back in Sudbury before Cheechoo looked into potential coaching opportunities with local minor hockey associations. “The biggest thing that I have learned, so far in my coaching career, is how to develop kids,” he said. “I think I have a keen eye on seeing where kids are struggling and helping them reach their full potential. I’m really excited that I got this job, really excited to start working with the boys.” While his 2021-22 staff is not yet complete, Cheechoo did confirm that he will benefit from the assistance of former local juniors Matt Chuipka and Danny Lepage. Ironically, the trio has all played for coach Dave Clancy at some point during the 25 years the local hockey man has spent behind the bench of various teams. The 58-year-old Clancy recently accepted a position as associate coach with the Rayside-Balfour Canadians, teaming with head coach Vagelli Sakellaris as the group prepares to hit the ice again soon. And if an evolution in the coaching style of Jordan Cheechoo was only natural, given his relative youthfulness, the same can be said for a man who as familiar a face around the local rinks as there is. “I’ve changed my coaching style about six or seven times,” said Clancy, who last guided the Espanola Express for a couple of seasons, including the 2019-20 campaign. “Even from 10 years ago to now, I am a completely different coach from what I was. I think I’m a way better coach now, just learning from people that I’ve worked with.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “And the kids have changed, obviously, so we, as coaches, had to change.” With his wife now retired and Clancy joining her more often than not at their summer retreat just north of Hagar, it wasn’t a given that the native Sudburian would find himself back behind the bench once again. “I was never torn away completely from the game, but I wasn’t 100 per cent sure if there was going to be something available once I decided to leave Espanola,” said Clancy. “If the right opportunity came, I knew that I still loved the game, that I still enjoyed working with the players and being around people involved with the game of hockey.” In that sense, there is no lack of familiarity with the setup of the Canadians. “When I first came into the league (NOJHL), Darryl Moxam and myself coaching together, it was Blaine (Smith) and Mark (Burgess) that were running the Sudbury Jr Wolves at the time,” said Clancy. “They gave us the opportunity to coach at the junior level.” As for deferring, as associate coach, to a much younger man in charge, the always approachable hockey tactician sees little in the way of impediment. “I have a lot of respect for Vagelli. I do think the younger guys should be coming to the coaching forefront. It doesn’t matter to me what title you have – we all have a say in what is going on, we all have our jobs to do.” sud.sports@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury