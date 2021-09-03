Family of George Armstrong gathers in Garson to celebrate his life

The most decorated Maple Leafs captain and the franchise’s longest-serving player deserved the NHL’s version of a full state funeral in Toronto when he passed in January.

But last week, just outside of Skead, Ont., in Garson, George Armstrong’s ashes were interred at the tiny Church of the Good Shepherd cemetery. The 40 or so family members at the short service returned to a small Marriott hotel meeting room in nearby Sudbury to swap the many stories and one-liners that the 90-year-old Armstrong was known for, a parting “The Chief” desired.

“We just knew he’d want it that way, nothing big,” said nephew and former NHL linesman Dan McCourt said from his home in Skead. “And he didn’t want us crying, he wanted us laughing.

“He was very happy what the team did for Johnny Bower (a huge outpouring of tributes and a memorial at Scotiabank Arena in 2018 for the great goalie and Armstrong’s best friend), but he didn’t want that. George’s son, Brian, and I said after he passed that he couldn’t have picked a better time (with COVID-19 curtailing large funerals) because no one could fawn over him, it would just be about his family.

“Good Shepherd Cemetery was full, but about three years ago we found out each (grave) is allowed to have three urns, so he’d like to be buried there with his mother. We didn’t tell anyone outside the family about getting together up here, other than Bill Hassard, whose father Bob played with George on the early-’50s Leafs (Bob just missed scoring the first televised goal on Hockey Night in Canada) and whom George was very close with.”

Though Armstrong’s wife Betty was unable to attend, children Brian, Betty-Anne, Fred and Lorne and their families filled the room, as did the McCourts, including Danny and younger brother Dale, the former Leaf and first-overall NHL draft pick in 1977.

Brian, whom a generation of fans recall as the young boy standing by his father as he accepted the last of four Stanley Cups in 1967 at the Gardens, gave some poignant remarks at the site. But back at the hotel, it was a celebration of life to the fullest.

Most wore the white No. 10 sweaters that Leafs players had on in a warm-up tribute in Calgary for the game right after he died on Jan. 24. McCourt and Betty-Anne had asked Leafs president Brendan Shanahan for the souvenirs. The group photo included the 66-year-old Dan and Dale’s three-month-old grandson Axl, the youngest attendee.

Armstrong shunned media attention after his playing days, unless for something related to his beloved Marlies juniors, whom he coached to two Memorial Cups in the 1970s. And he dutifully went back to attend the annual Falconbridge Minor Hockey Banquet. So when local fan Mark Torchia of Boston Pizza heard all the Armstrongs were back in Sudbury last week, he sent over a load of pasta and wings while they warmly recalled the best of The Chief, blue language and all.

“George’s favourite line was that the Leafs only kept him around because he knew the Cup parade route,” chuckled McCourt. “When he was asked what it was like to be the last Toronto captain to win the Cup, he’d like to say I’m in my ‘f—ing 80s, I forget’.

“We were both at a junior game in Brampton once (Dan is still with the NHL) and a guy came up and said, ‘Oh my God, George, wish I knew you were here. I bought a nice picture of you I have at home to sign’. George asked how much he paid and the guy says, ‘I got a good deal at eight hundred bucks.’ George just told him, ‘Are you, f—ing crazy?’

“The day they unveiled his statue (on Legends Row), my young grandson Devin wanted a picture with George, but wouldn’t smile for it. Until George said, ‘You know the only thing that statue is good for is pigeons to crap on’.

“But that was George. In all those years with the Leafs and some with the Nordiques, He must have answered the same question 1,000 times, so he’d say things that confused people.”

Armstrong, born in Boland’s Bay on Lake Wanapitei and raised in Falconbridge, embraced both his Scottish and Native Canadian ancestry, including his father’s motto “Invictus Maneo” from the old country, meaning “strong arm,” with ancient ties to William (Braveheart) Wallace.

The spiritual side, the Algonquin/Iroquois roots of his mother, were also honoured in the ceremony. McCourt said Armstrong loved nothing more than going to a family camp near Parry Sound in the off-season, with no electricity, where he could truly get away from the pressures of hockey.

“I’d talk about (his modesty) with hockey people such as (former Leafs and Marlies GM) Jim Gregory,” McCourt said. “George would always say I’m not good enough to be in the Hall of Fame, but you’d look at his records with the Leafs, the Marlies seniors and he was the best player on almost every team he played on.”