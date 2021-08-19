Clancy happy just to be coaching again

Here ‘n there in the Northern Ontario Jr. Hockey League:

COACH CLANCY

A good, old grizzled coach with a winning past is returning to the NOJHL for the 2021-22 season.

Dave Clancy has signed on with Rayside Balfour as an associate coach alongside head coach Vagelli Sakellaris.

One of the good guys of the game, the 58-year-old Clancy did not coach during the abbreviated 2020-21 season after a two-year gig with Espanola that included him being named NOJHL coach of the year for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I wanted to coach but I won’t leave the Sudbury area and because of that, there aren’t that many options out there and I know I was limiting myself,” Clancy said. “So, I had told myself that I was probably done coaching at this level but then the phone rang and I couldn’t say no to being associated with these guys again.”

By “these guys” Clancy was referring to Rayside Balfour owner Mark Burgess, Canadians managing director Blaine Smith and the aforementioned Vagelli Sakellaris.

Clancy was the coach of the erstwhile Sudbury Junior Wolves when they won the NOJHL title a dozen years ago with Burgess as the owner and Smith as team president. And Clancy was a scout for the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL when Burgess was the owner and Smith was his chief lieutenant.

As well, when Clancy was previously with Rayside Balfour as its general manager and coach from 2016 to 2018, Sakellaris was his assistant coach for much of that time.

NL TO ESPANOLA

Up and coming young defenceman Adam Shillinglaw is ready to board the Express train to Espanola from his hometown of New Liskeard.