Sudbury opinions: Some like the idea of red light cameras
Article content
On Tuesday, the city’s finance and administration committee will examine a report that could see red light cameras installed at six intersections in Greater Sudbury. The first system could be installed as early as this fall.
Advertisement
Article content
Under the system, if you run a red light at a red light camera intersection, a photograph of your vehicle and licence plate is taken. The fine is $325 but does not come with demerit points and does not affect insurance rates or a driving record. The registered owner of the vehicle gets the “ticket” in the mail from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.
Sudbury opinions: Some like the idea of red light cameras Back to video
Below is a sampling (slightly edited) of readers’ reactions to the idea, taken from The Star’s Facebook page.
Having just moved from Hamilton where, for years now, cameras have been placed in areas with higher accident rates. Cash grab maybe, but the fact that it changes driver behaviour and makes intersections safer for vehicular and pedestrian traffic cannot be ignored.
Elsa Lindfield
Well, there is zero police presence on our roads, so something has to do their jobs. Maybe slap one of those up on Falconbridge, the new 400 of Sudbury. You may get enough ticket money to pay the chief’s salary.
D.j. Dean
Good. So tired of waiting at green lights because of people that keep going through a red light.
Kevin Moffatt
Speeders beware? A red light camera isn’t necessarily catching speeders. Yes, some people speed up to beat the light but you can totally run a red without speeding. This is kind of poorly titled. Also, all those lights one after another on Notre Dame Avenue are a nightmare and you can easily run those lights accidentally just by looking ahead at the next green. Plus, as a pedestrian, I usually just almost get hit by people who didn’t pay attention or were impatient. Literally almost got run down by several drivers at different intersections who just decided to go despite the fact I was in the middle of the crosswalk following the lights or at one with only stop signs. I never really see people running reds, not like they do in my home city.
Advertisement
Article content
Lisa Hoshowsky
Drivers in Sudbury really don’t understand that yellow light means slow down, not speed up and red means to stop. Put up the cameras.
Rolanda Tovey
A $500,000 annual cost? I suggest hiring two or three more police officers at half the cost.
Peggy Byers
For the money, I would sooner see more police out than cameras. Sorry, $500,000 is four people on the street that will do more.
James Dempsey
This should already be a thing. I’ve driven in so many cities in many different provinces and hands down, Sudbury has the most aggressive and careless drivers I’ve ever seen or experienced in my travels. You guys want the luxuries of a big city? This is a way to monetize and the capital that can be brought in by red light cameras at every major intersection is huge. I see people run reds and speed up through yellows regularly, like several times a day at multiple intersections.
Our buses should also be equipped with cameras so that people who park in bus zones, taxi zones, fire zones, etc., can be sent a ticket in the mail, too. In Ottawa, if a bus camera catches you parked or pulled over in a bus zone you are mailed a $125 ticket, no booting required.
Sudbury doesn’t have the population or tax base to carry its own weight, so this is another revenue stream that would come in really handy when your tax bill could go up six per cent instead. Make the irresponsible people pay up and keep your taxes, water and infrastructure bills down. This is a necessary evil if you want the revenue. Tit for tat, as they say.
Eliza Beth May