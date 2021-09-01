Sudbury letters: Readers weigh in on Trudeau protests

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s election campaign has been dogged by protesters, leading to one campaign stop being cancelled for security reasons. Below is a range of comments (slightly edited) about the situation posted to The Star’s Facebook pages.

Canada is becoming more and more like the Americans. Respect for almost everyone has gone out the window. Let him talk, listen to his platform and you decide who best represents you at the polls. We don’t need all this drama. What in the world are we teaching the children? We are better than this.

Sheila Lafleur

In recent years, we’ve had (and largely ignored) violent protests in cities, along railway lines, pipelines, logging roads. Dozens of churches have burned. That something is deeply wrong should have been evident to media long before this campaign began.

John Fox

Trudeau says he can understand why 57 churches have been burned down or why protestors block highways and rails but cannot understand why the public see Trudeau for what he really is.

Brian Marsh

OK, so let me try and understand this: protesters must respect democracy but our politicians don’t? We the people have all the power and we must be heard. We are facing a very difficult time where the loss of rights, freedoms and the right to choose is under attack. We want to be heard but once again the media and politicians are trying to silence us. Sorry, not going to happen.

Carole Bugarsky

Not sure who the coward is that wrote this editorial (EDITORIAL: Protesters must respect democracy,’ Aug. 28) as he wouldn’t sign his name other than Postmedia. But people have the right to address their grievances with government any way, any where, any time they feel is appropriate. Just because some opinion writer is offended by his boy wonder being criticized to the point of running away is one of those too bad moments.

Kevin Lalonde

Our democracy is a sham. We don’t have any good options in our political parties. They range from bad to worse. Having the privilege to choose which corrupt politician lies and steals from you is not democracy.

Morgan Hefferman