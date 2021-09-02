This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Sudbury letters: Infrastructure debt growing; Service animal woes

Article content Infrastructure debt growing

Article content For 10 years, city councils have ignored the maintenance of taxpayers’ assets. Why is this issue being raised now by council, while everyone is on vacation? Has the timing been planned so taxpayers won’t notice? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury letters: Infrastructure debt growing; Service animal woes Back to video What does this mean? Maintenance of taxpayer assets is the responsibility of city administration, under the direction of council, whose responsibilities are defined in the Municipal Act as “maintaining the financial integrity of the municipality.” Asset maintenance varies in cost depending on the level of maintenance, ranging from one per cent to more than three per cent of asset value. City assets total about $10 billion. Good maintenance would require about $100 million annually; poor maintenance, about $300 million annually. In 2016, KPMG reported city maintenance was poor and indicated $314 million per year was required from 2016 to 2026. Council continued deferring $164 million per year towards a debt of $3.2 billion in 2026. KPMG also presented to staff and council that a $1.9 billion maintenance debt had accrued. Last December, staff reported that five more years of deferrals had increased the debt by another $820 million, bringing the total infrastructure debt to $2.7 billion. Since 2016, staff has failed to present a budget that could start addressing these maintenance deficits, and council has approved successive deferrals, accruing more debt, including for 2022. This is massive fiscal mismanagement.

Article content On Aug. 17, staff presented to council $1.978 billion of required maintenance spending over the next 10 years. With a maintenance debt at $2.7 billion last December, this indicates that by 2031, that debt will increase to more than $4 billion if the city continues to defer maintenance at the current rate of $164 million per year. Some taxpayer assets will be in total failure before that. Replacement of those assets will cost far more than the current asset value of $10 billion. Council’s finance committee reaction? Instead of instructing staff to prepare a maintenance spending pattern for the 2022 budget, Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo, the committee chair, indicated they will talk about it after the next infrastructure maintenance report. The city does not need a duplicate arena, library or art gallery. To avoid massive tax increases, council needs to cancel those projects and redirect the borrowed $158 million towards infrastructure maintenance. Will council act responsibly, directing staff to prepare a 2022 budget eliminating a forecast $100 million deferral for 2022? It appears they prefer to talk about the situation without taxpayer scrutiny. The city has too many pseudo-councillors and too few real director councillors. Tom Price Our Towns Our City I shouldn’t have to fight for my rights As a guide dog handler to Cody, a three-year-old golden retriever, I shouldn’t have to fight for my rights when businesses are breaking the law. I should be able to take any type of transportation, stay in any hotel, dine in any restaurant – just like anyone else.

Article content In all of Canada’s 13 jurisdictions, it is against the law to discriminate against a person with a disability who is working with a service animal. Discrimination includes denial of access to any premises to which the public would normally have access – yet it happens every day. Cody accompanies me everywhere: on the bus, to the grocery store, back-to-school clothes shopping with the kids, and even to the vaccine clinic. As long as guide dogs are well-groomed, under our control and doing what they were trained to do, guide dog handlers have the same rights as everyone else. Police need to be educated about the laws that protect guide dog handlers. It’s their job to uphold these laws and protect us. If someone is refused, it is their job to say, “this person is allowed in here with their guide dog.” If you see a guide dog team being discriminated against, consider stepping up and offering assistance. You can explain to the business owner it is against the law to refuse service or deny access to a person accompanied by a guide dog. To learn more, visit guidedogchampions.ca. Chris Trudell-Conklin Windsor

