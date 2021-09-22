On Feb. 1, Laurentian University initiated the CCAA process to restructure the university, a corporate bankruptcy program never used before on a public university. Canadian law is precedent-based. There is no precedent for the application of the CCAA bankruptcy law on a university in Canada.

On April 12, Laurentian, perhaps Canada’s only tricultural university and supposedly protected under Canada’s official Indigenous and bilingual policies announced devastating cutbacks.

Sudbury letter: Too much private control over Laurentian

These cutbacks included many French, English and Indigenous programs, spanning graduate and postgraduate, science and arts, including the world-renowned Laurentian department of environmental sciences.

No bailouts are available and the CCAA is locked in, which includes privatization of green spaces and university buildings throughout the city. Hundred or more tenured professors and 50 administrators are let go. Endowments and scholarships are suddenly gone.

On July 13, Paul Lefebvre and Marc Serre, Sudbury’s Liberal MPs, announced a $112 million CEMI/MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator) private and public partnership. This includes $40 million in federal funding. Another $100-million plus comes from private business.

Founded in 2016, this is a partnership between Laurentian, Queen’s University, the University of Toronto, and other universities with corporate interests. The five main partners of CEMI/MICA are now technically non-university colleges such as the College of the North Atlantic in (Stephenville, NL) Saskatchewan Polytechnic Institute, MaRS (Medical and Science Research Institute in Toronto), Le Groupe MISA (in Rouyn-Nouranda) and the Bradshaw Research Institute (in Vancouver). Six University of British Columbia directors and six private industry directors are administrating.