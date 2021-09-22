Sudbury letter: Too much private control over Laurentian
On Feb. 1, Laurentian University initiated the CCAA process to restructure the university, a corporate bankruptcy program never used before on a public university. Canadian law is precedent-based. There is no precedent for the application of the CCAA bankruptcy law on a university in Canada.
On April 12, Laurentian, perhaps Canada’s only tricultural university and supposedly protected under Canada’s official Indigenous and bilingual policies announced devastating cutbacks.
These cutbacks included many French, English and Indigenous programs, spanning graduate and postgraduate, science and arts, including the world-renowned Laurentian department of environmental sciences.
No bailouts are available and the CCAA is locked in, which includes privatization of green spaces and university buildings throughout the city. Hundred or more tenured professors and 50 administrators are let go. Endowments and scholarships are suddenly gone.
On July 13, Paul Lefebvre and Marc Serre, Sudbury’s Liberal MPs, announced a $112 million CEMI/MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator) private and public partnership. This includes $40 million in federal funding. Another $100-million plus comes from private business.
Founded in 2016, this is a partnership between Laurentian, Queen’s University, the University of Toronto, and other universities with corporate interests. The five main partners of CEMI/MICA are now technically non-university colleges such as the College of the North Atlantic in (Stephenville, NL) Saskatchewan Polytechnic Institute, MaRS (Medical and Science Research Institute in Toronto), Le Groupe MISA (in Rouyn-Nouranda) and the Bradshaw Research Institute (in Vancouver). Six University of British Columbia directors and six private industry directors are administrating.
If you visit the head office in Sudbury, the CEMI/MICA headquarters is a small office in the two-story building at 105 Elm St. next to the railway tracks downtown. In the hallway, there is a single piece of artwork in large letters – HUSTLE.
Obviously, the controlling partners are the Bradshaw Research institute in Vancouver and MaRS centers in Toronto. The literature is replete with ecosystem – as in business ecosystem and clean technologies with the quorum of funding and control by private corporations.
The lesson here for Sudburians, and Canadians at large, is that the federal Liberal government is partnering with private corporations that receive significant public funding, but maintain private corporate control.
Public Canadian universities and academic freedoms, including environmental research free of corporate oversight, are casualties of this process.
Locally, at Laurentian, as condoned by our elected federal Liberal MPs, the CCAA process has the power to corporatize public institutions and their assets, including green spaces and conservation lands.
There we have it. Public universities, public spaces and assets are corporatized, stolen out from under us by our trusty local federal politicians. Academic research, including that of the environment, is corporatized.
Oh yeah, and a tiny headquarter office in Sudbury that boasts $112 million in funding and 900 jobs, is currently advertising for three local openings. That is what Sudbury gets.
Hazel Ecclestone
Sudbury