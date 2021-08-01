Sudbury letter: Sudburians must learn to vote strategically
I have written before asking voters in Greater Sudbury to consider that since 1968, with Elie Martel’s first election, the riding of Nickel Belt has always voted NDP.
In the Sudbury riding, it is currently held by the NDP, but over the past years, it has been held by the Liberals, as well.
I want to point out the shortcomings of having our members of provincial parliament continuously sitting in opposition, outside of a chance to sit at the cabinet table where the decisions are made.
We have been watching Progressive Conservative MPP Vic Fedeli in North Bay continuously bringing provincial money to his riding. Every week, it seems like $2 million to $5 million in announcements for his riding. Plus, the $50 million he announced for Ontario Northland. He announced $50 million for a retirement home last year. What monies have been announced for Sudbury?
If you take a ride down memory lane, we sent Rick Bartolucci, a Liberal, to Toronto to represent Sudbury because he was pushing the four-laning of Highway 69. His licence plate on his car said 4lane69.
Obviously, he was a failure: North Bay got the four-lane highway because Mike Harris was premier and he was from North Bay. We got nothing.
This was not the NDP’s fault, I just wanted to take a shot at Bartolucci for abandoning us when we were on strike for 13 months at Vale.
How about the Laurentian University story? What have our members of provincial parliament been able to accomplish on this? Do you not think the story would have been different if we had MPPs who were part of the governing party?
We need MPPs who are part of the government, not just someone who offers condolences at every opportunity, or who is bringing up social issues constantly.
This city has the same population that it did in 1973. There has been no growth. We suffer badly from youth out-migration and you cannot blame them. Everyone I know who left did very well for themselves.
We need to change the mindset of people, get the NDP out. They are not bad people, they just have no chance of being part of the government. A vote for them is a lost chance. We need to be part of the government.
I wrote before that Peterborough has a record of voting for the governing party 85 per cent of the time. They wait and see which way the wind is blowing just before the election, then go with the wind. They are aware of how important it is to have a seat at the table. They have beautiful schools and highways, low unemployment, a beautiful casino, a nice place to live.
We still do not have a four-laned Highway 69. There is a children’s hospital in Hamilton, London, Ottawa, and Toronto. Last year, when the province said Toronto children’s hospital was too small, people from Sudbury went to Toronto to sell them on the idea that Sudbury was perfect for a children’s hospital, and that 3,400 children from the north travel to Sick Kids in Toronto every year. The solution was a made-in-Toronto decision: they are building a new children’s hospital in Toronto.
Lastly, I want to remind people of Northern Ontario that we are where the money comes from. The mining royalties from the metals mined in Northern Ontario provide more than a billion dollars to the provincial government coffers every year. We were getting $15 million a year for Highway 69, but we cannot even get that anymore.
If we had a voice at the table, we might have the ability to change some minds. We do not have to settle for last place; we cannot beat them, we have to play ball with them.
Ed Poisson
Sudbury