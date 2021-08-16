Sudbury column: Support for the KED is, at best, misguided

Coun. Robert Kirwan should realize he is not some guru sitting on a mountain top. He is a representative of a few people living in a valley. The song, “One Tin Soldier”, comes to mind.

When it comes to the Kingsway Entertainment District, any respectable guru would never reference the PwC update report, being professionally forbidden to do so by the authors of the report. PwC’s disclaimer states the report is unverifiable and not to be relied on by anyone except city staff.

More importantly, PwC writes, “our report and work product cannot be included, or be referred to, in any prospectus, securities and exchange commission filing or other public investment document.”

Fact: The PwC report and the works therein cannot be used or even referred to, to support public investment from any source. Using taxes is a public investment. It’s a report that specifically prohibits it from being used to promote public investment in the entirety of the subjects within the report.

Coun. Kirwan has chosen to use it anyway. The balance of his column is equally misleading.

If renovation is more costly than new, the financial gurus of numerous private corporations would have left a trail of abandoned facilities. Vale only recently completed a multibillion-dollar renovation of the Copper Cliff smelter instead of building a new one.

Automotive manufacturers renovate annually for new model years instead of building new plants. Costs associated with the abandoned Sudbury Community Arena, if the KED is completed, have not been included. Renovation avoids that cost.

Coun. Kirwan’s choice of “critical mass” is appropriate. The economic health of Sudbury has been on life support for many years and sustainability has become critical. Talented, innovative citizens, not gurus on a mountain, have managed to keep going, but just barely.