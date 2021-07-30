'No chance' KED referendum will happen: Kirwan

I feel the need to provide information to the general public about the recent circulation of an online petition asking for a binding referendum on the new arena/event centre that is being constructed as part of the Kingsway Entertainment District.

The petition is asking for a referendum as part of the 2022 municipal election to see if the public prefers renovating the existing arena instead of building on the Kingsway.

While anyone can certainly submit a petition to city council, I just want to reassure everyone that there is absolutely no chance that this matter will be put to a referendum. For one thing, a referendum is something that is done when council is seeking direction on a major decision that is to be made. In this case, everyone knows that city council has already made the decision to proceed with the KED.

On July 14, 2021, city council gave delegated authority to Ian Wood, the executive director of Communications, Strategic Initiatives and Citizen Service, which will allow him to work with Gateway Casinos, the Hotel Group, and the land developer to do whatever is necessary to ensure the Kingsway Entertainment District is ready for use by the end of the summer of 2024. Site preparation is expected to begin before the end of 2021.

It would take a two-thirds majority of council to rescind the direction made on July 14. If you recall, there were attempts to introduce motions to simply consider renovating the downtown arena and those motions were defeated.

So, I do not see why, after we have made the final decision to move forward with an opening date in mind, there would be any desire among a majority of councillors to entertain the thought of a referendum.

Moreover, if city council ever wanted to hold a referendum, we would not need a petition to do so. Any councillor, at any time during the past four years, could have put a motion forward asking for a referendum. However, there has never been any such motion presented for discussion at council. If a referendum were to have been held, it would have happened as part of the 2018 election, before final decisions were made, not now after the fact.

It is for all of the above reasons that I wanted to put everyone’s mind to rest with respect to the latest petition that is going around. The petition can be submitted, but there is little chance that the matter can even qualify as a referendum question, let alone be supported by city council.

Robert Kirwan is the city’s Ward 5 councillor.

