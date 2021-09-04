The Sudbury Star ran photos of a Rally for Medical Freedom held Wednesday in which protesters voiced their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Reaction on The Star’s Facebook page was mixed. Below is a sampling of those opinions, slightly edited.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury letters: Rally for Medical Freedom a dividing line Back to video

Good on them for standing up for they’re/our rights. Freedom of choice means many things. We don’t restrict people based on the religion they follow? Even though we know how evil the Catholic church is, we still allow Catholic schools … but making a choice to not get vaccinated gets you ousted from society? Quite the world we live in.

Yves Gagnier

Mandatory vaccines have been around for centuries. Stop whining you, bunch of babies. Get the shot so everyone can move on with their lives.

Christie Wright Law

The support out there (Wednesday) was remarkable. The honks, the nods, the waves, people were literally just laying on their horns. If youre vaxxed, great. That’s awesome, but we should absolutely have the freedom of choice without being punished for it … We are 18 months in and now people’s jobs and freedoms are being compromised.

Stephanie Meunier

If anyone became seriously ill or died because I didn’t get vaccinated, I would have a hard time living with myself. Sad to see that so many are proudly willing to gamble with other people’s lives. To date, 26,000 people have died in this country from COVID-19, and the Delta variant is just getting warmed up here. Will your rights be of comfort when your loved ones are seriously ill or dead? Who will care for your loved ones if you get sick and die, or survive but suffer permanent effects from the illness and can’t work? The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

Lisa McIvor