Sudbury letters: More criticism of the Kingsway Entertainment District
KED an outdated concept
I would appreciate an opportunity to respond to the pointed criticisms writer Tony Sottile made regarding John Lindsay and myself in his letter to The Sudbury Star (‘Time for KED opponents to admit defeat,’ Aug. 17).
We were around when some of the ore bodies being mined today were developed and that are creating much of the wealth on which this city still relies. I was a lead in the design development of the single furnace still operating at Vale and the Sulphuric Acid Plant that has allowed the community to recover from acid rain and facilitate the regreening of Sudbury.
I won’t speak for Mr. Lindsay except to say that he has been and remains a very active proponent and facilitator of positive social, health and welfare progress in the city.
We did not build highly successful careers by being doom and gloom. We built those careers by being realistic, accurate, responsible and accountable.
The ferrochrome plant wasn’t lost by pessimists, it was lost by incompetent promotion of a major safety hazard to the community. I suspect I am the only Sudburian that has worked on the design and construction of ferrochrome plant and the hazards it presents.
The mayor and colleagues misled taxpayers of Coniston, telling them there were no risks. Ferrochrome production can be made safe, but at very high costs, which they either didn’t know about or chose to hide. That is not pessimism, it is reality.
Maley Drive extension was an appropriate idea in the mid-1980s for ore haulage. Inco made me responsible for a proposal to build a bypass north of the city. Strategic planning by Inco indicated the road would no longer be needed for mining after 20 years and, if constructed, offered to sell it to the city after 20 years for $1. The city refused.
The city is not being brought into the 21st century. The concepts being used are mid-20th century at best. The 1980 Maley Drive is evidence of that.
They refer to knowledge workers, a concept from the 1950s, debunked by the Japanese within 10 years. The OLG casino is a late 20th-century concept being promoted, 40 years later, just as internet gaming is replacing casinos. The gaming, if successful, will remove about $80 million each year from the Sudbury economy to fill the pockets of the gaming industry and the provincial government.
Mayor Brian Bigger’s leadership accomplishments: Council was informed on Aug. 17, 2021, that the budget is $100 million short of what is needed just to sustain current conditions. Some councillors seemed surprised by that. The shortfall has been known since 2012, reaching a maintenance debt of $2.6 billion in 2020.
Council was informed on Dec. 8, 2020, that, for 2016 to 2020 inclusive, $164 million per year or $820.6 million, had been deferred. That is the accomplishment of Mayor Bigger and this council; that cannot be considered working for our community.
Mr. Lindsay and I know what we have accomplished and have seen the people of Sudbury benefit from our accomplishments. What have you done, Mr. Sottile?
Thomas Price
Whitefish
Sign petition if you oppose the KED
I have not seen such a continuous series of letters by so many people on one subject to The Sudbury Star for a long time.
This demonstrates the widening objections amongst Sudbury taxpayers to the actions of council, in particular to the arrogant attitude by one or two councillors regarding the Kingsway Entertainment District project.
If this continues, there may be some new faces on council after the next election.
But by then, if citizens who are not in favour of burdening themselves with unspecified higher taxes to pay for KED and all other resulting damaging events, will be stuck in the muck of inaction.
There is a petition circulating online and that is also available in shops downtown. It is one way for citizens to have a voice in how their tax money will be spent and how our city will grow. Will it be by economic growth of business and industry, or by gambling?
Judith van Boxel
Sudbury