Sudbury letters: More attacks on the Kingsway entertainment District
Kingsway Entertainment District an irrational obsession
Re: ‘Sudburians should vote on the KED,’ July 13.
This letter clearly indicates the mayor, no doubt with the assistance of senior administration, may have misled fellow council members and taxpayers with respect to the stated purposes and desired outcomes of the most recent PricewaterhouseCoopers report on the Kingsway Entertainment District presented to city council on June 16.
As we all know now, the projectNOW proposal submitted by 3RD Line Studio was not addressed.
Such action appears to be contrary to the general principles of bylaw 2019-16 — the City of Greater Sudbury council code of conduct — more specifically under decision-making process article 16(2), that every member should refrain from making statements known to be false or with the intent to mislead council as the case may be, or the public.
Other letter writers seem to be seeking an answer to the same question: what is behind the irrational obsession of the mayor and his cronies on city council for fulfilling the ambitions of the owners of land near the dump?
At the very least, the city’s integrity commissioner should investigate. At the very most – and as suggested by a previous writer – any further activity on the KED as proposed should be halted and all the options placed before Greater Sudbury taxpayers in a referendum.
There is no outside financial backer, only the Sudbury taxpayer. Not all the KED costs are accounted for; the resulting burden of unaccounted financial liability will suck the resources out of every other city service and obligation.
In summary, I don’t think winning the mayoral race with 28 per cent of the public vote gives you (Mayor Brian Bigger) the mandate to break your own recent promises in a climate of nondisclosure and hoist this albatross on the beaten-down Sudbury residential taxpayer and businessperson.
Go to the municipal election with this as your mandate and a more fully informed electorate.
Evan Roberts
Sudbury
Council fails to see the KED a bad investment
I have read about our city council’s debates on the plans for our community arena with increasing frustration.
A slim majority of council and the mayor seem determined to build a new arena on the Kingsway despite the opposition to the project. I thought pouring public money into an attempt to develop a new city centre was a terrible idea when it was first proposed and nothing that I have read or heard since has changed my original opinion.
When I presented my objections to the rezoning of the property on The Kingsway to the planning committee, I asserted the proposal to rezone the property did not respect, honour, align with, or connect to the planning principles and priorities in the City’s Official plan. This is a document that I value and one that represents years of work by people who believe in this city.
One statement from the project’s supporting documents was particularly astounding. The proposal stated that less than 5 per cent of the patrons and workers travelling to the site would use public transportation. In addition, there was no mention of any other forms of sustainable transportation, walking, rolling, pub crawling, canoeing, snowshoeing, dancing on the pedals, or tripping the light fantastic. Probably because the site is kilometers away from any population centre and next to the city’s large malodorous garbage dump.
Safe, reliable, efficient public transit and sustainable transportation options are patterns that support a liveable, dynamic, sustainable, attractive city. A project that is so completely opposed to the interests of our city should not proceed.
I am amazed that the city council is unable or unwilling to recognize that the proposed Kingsway project is a bad investment in the future of our community.
John Closs
Sudbury