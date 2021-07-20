Sudbury letters: More attacks on the Kingsway entertainment District

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Re: ‘Sudburians should vote on the KED,’ July 13.

This letter clearly indicates the mayor, no doubt with the assistance of senior administration, may have misled fellow council members and taxpayers with respect to the stated purposes and desired outcomes of the most recent PricewaterhouseCoopers report on the Kingsway Entertainment District presented to city council on June 16.

As we all know now, the projectNOW proposal submitted by 3RD Line Studio was not addressed.

Such action appears to be contrary to the general principles of bylaw 2019-16 — the City of Greater Sudbury council code of conduct — more specifically under decision-making process article 16(2), that every member should refrain from making statements known to be false or with the intent to mislead council as the case may be, or the public.

Other letter writers seem to be seeking an answer to the same question: what is behind the irrational obsession of the mayor and his cronies on city council for fulfilling the ambitions of the owners of land near the dump?

At the very least, the city’s integrity commissioner should investigate. At the very most – and as suggested by a previous writer – any further activity on the KED as proposed should be halted and all the options placed before Greater Sudbury taxpayers in a referendum.

There is no outside financial backer, only the Sudbury taxpayer. Not all the KED costs are accounted for; the resulting burden of unaccounted financial liability will suck the resources out of every other city service and obligation.