This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Capreol flooding problem reported in The Sudbury Star on Aug. 4 shows the extent to which the Kingsway Entertainment District and the Junction are destroying our towns.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury letters: Kingsway Entertainment District under fire Back to video

The flooding problem in Capreol is not new and is not the result of climate change. It is one of many cases throughout the city resulting from millions being spent on the large projects, or, more accurately, ‘large blunders.’

Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo is going to talk to staff to see what can be done about flooding in Capreol. The answer has already been written in stone, by the finance committee of which he is the chair — there is no money in the budget to fix the problem.

Allow me to repeat that just in case the chair reads this letter: there is no money in the budget to fix the problem.

Proponents of the large blunders spout off about the number of jobs these projects will provide. The same amount spent on maintenance to the city’s infrastructure will create the same number of local jobs, not jobs imported to expedite the schedule for the blunders.

Expediting of the blunders is only necessary in order to have spent enough money before the next council is elected to prevent that new cohort from stopping the blunders.

About $164 million worth of maintenance has been deferred each year for the last five years, while millions have been spent on the large blunders. The same amount of money that was borrowed for the KED, $80 million, could have brought the maintenance of community arenas and fire halls to sustainable levels, with money left over to permanently fix the flooding problem and grade separation of the rail line in Capreol.