Sudbury letters: KED continues to spark debate, disagreement

Re: ‘KED an outdated concept,’ Aug. 21.

Well, Mr. Price, in your sarcastic reply in your letter to The editor, you bluntly ask me, what have you done, Mr. Sottile?

Although I relish my privacy, I will mention a few aspects of my life of 81 years.

I have volunteered all my life, have been involved in the community, helping my neighbours. It’s a concept that I inherited from my parents who emigrated from Italy.

From my youth, and for many years, I was involved with Cystic Fibrosis Children and their parents who were under a lot of stress caring for their child.

I then became involved with the organ donor awareness community, with the Irish Heritage Club. This resulted in Sudbury having the highest percentage of its citizens in Ontario signing up to become organ donors.

I have also been involved with the parish council for several years.

At the same time, I am a member of the Knights of Columbus assisting about 20 charities in the community and writing their eight-page monthly newsletter, which I still do.

Over the years, I organized many bust trips for members of the Knights and their families to Ottawa, Niagara Falls and New Haven, Ct.

I have also been working for Inner City Home for 20 years, interviewing and assisting the unfortunate in our community.

You asked me what I have been doing with my life? I have spent my life volunteering in my community and not bragging about it.

