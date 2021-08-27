Sudbury letters: KED continues to spark debate, disagreement
KED supporter defends record
Re: ‘KED an outdated concept,’ Aug. 21.
Well, Mr. Price, in your sarcastic reply in your letter to The editor, you bluntly ask me, what have you done, Mr. Sottile?
Although I relish my privacy, I will mention a few aspects of my life of 81 years.
I have volunteered all my life, have been involved in the community, helping my neighbours. It’s a concept that I inherited from my parents who emigrated from Italy.
From my youth, and for many years, I was involved with Cystic Fibrosis Children and their parents who were under a lot of stress caring for their child.
I then became involved with the organ donor awareness community, with the Irish Heritage Club. This resulted in Sudbury having the highest percentage of its citizens in Ontario signing up to become organ donors.
I have also been involved with the parish council for several years.
At the same time, I am a member of the Knights of Columbus assisting about 20 charities in the community and writing their eight-page monthly newsletter, which I still do.
Over the years, I organized many bust trips for members of the Knights and their families to Ottawa, Niagara Falls and New Haven, Ct.
I have also been working for Inner City Home for 20 years, interviewing and assisting the unfortunate in our community.
You asked me what I have been doing with my life? I have spent my life volunteering in my community and not bragging about it.
Furthermore, to lose control of one’s personal information is in some measure to lose control of one’s life and one’s dignity.
Tony Sottile
Sudbury
Don’t declare victory too soon
When I was a little kid, my mother told me that whenever I was in a struggle with a person or situation, the time to feel encouraged is when the other side tells you that you have lost the fight.
It is a cry of desperation when the land begins to slip from beneath the feet of the opponent and it is a time to gather one’s strength and push for victory.
So, I was encouraged to read in a recent letter from a supporter of a gambling centre and event centre planned to be built close to the city dump that the people who are opposed to closing down the Sudbury Arena have “lost the battle.”
We shall see.
In a letter to The Sudbury Star, a writer claims that “ a survey conducted some time ago showed more than 60 per cent of Sudburians were in favour of the KED (Kingsway Entertainment District).”
Where is that survey? It would be in the interests of the KED supporters to produce it.
I have suggested several times that there be a city-wide referendum on the question of developing the downtown and renovating the existing Sudbury arena or using unconfirmed final costs to taxpayers for building the KED.
If there is a recent, legitimate and informative survey of Sudbury taxpayers on this matter, then let the city publish it. City councillors should be ensuring that the voting and taxpaying public are aware of all efforts to protect us from escalating taxes and the reasons for that growing burden.
In the meantime, anyone walking the downtown pavement and pausing for a tasty snack at one of the little sidewalk patios has the opportunity to recognize what some imagination and effort can produce. It reminds me of many small tourist targets in other towns all over Ontario.
Build it and they will come. But not to somewhere next to the city dump on a long empty road leading to the next stop an hour out of town.
Judith van Boxel
Sudbury