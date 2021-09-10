Sudbury letters: Integrity commissioner's report creates stir
Valerie Kirwan’s broadside (‘Councillor’s wife tears strip off Sudbury’s integrity commissioner,’ Sept. 9) aimed Robert Swayze drew a lot of interest – and comments – on The Star’s Facebook page.
Swayze has recommended city council reprimand Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan – Valerie’s husband – for violating the Code of Conduct for Council and Local Boards, following a complaint filed in July.
She takes issue with the fact Swayze named her in a report headed to council next week, in which he said Robert should be scolded “for allowing multiple posts to his Valley East Facebook page containing political statements supporting him, which he knew to be from his wife who disguised her identity as Jessie Timmons, a fictitious person, giving the false impression that such statements were the opinion of the community.”
In her open letter, Valerie Kirwan defended herself and her husband, and was highly critical of Swayze.
Readers weighed in; many were critical of the Kirwans, others supportive. Some didn’t like the fact the complainant was not named. Below is a sampling of those comments, slightly edited.
You’re adults and politicians, get off the FB drama and actually do something. My 10 year old knows better than to make a fake account.
Michelle Kayla Ande
I truly believe that the “open letter” she had written shows the aggressive manner in which they generally conduct themselves. I believe that their (Facebook) group is a great source of community information but I can bet that because my comments here on this thread in regards to this situation do not praise their actions, I will be removed (again) from the Valley East group.
Melissa Maurice
What’s wrong with an anonymous account posting? That’s the beauty of the internet; it’s that you can become anonymous. It’s part of living in a free society. I don’t know how his wife having an anonymous account shows a “lack of transparency” for Kirwan … seems like a fishing trip for Mr. Swayze.
John Snow
Good for Valerie Kirwan. I think they do an awesome job of keeping everyone informed. Boo hiss to naysayers.
Karen Luczak
I always cringe when I feel like the gender card is pulled just for the added oomph.
Heidi Margarete
Anonymous complainant? That I don’t agree with. If you’re going to file complaints, there should be transparency. My opinion.
Joanne Lehoux
I do not understand why there is a big deal about the accusers being anonymous because there is nothing false about the accusations if they admitted to creating the fake account. Even though they deal with a lot of backlash, this has gone too far and stooped to an unreasonable level. I know he has his beliefs he strongly defends but he represents us and he should really take into account and listen to his people, within reason.
Angie Hawkins
I have no idea how Swayze figures the city’s code of conduct extends to a private citizen not employed by the city. Also, not sure how things are done in his household, but the days of controlling your woman are long gone. Which is what this reprimand would entail if approved.
Kevin Lalonde
Running for municipal office is voluntary. Creating a fake Facebook name was deliberate and voluntary … Crying about the stress she voluntarily brought on herself is laughable.
Florence Crockford