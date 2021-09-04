Here it is September and the mayor, CAO and city council are deep into the deliberations of how we can foist another tax increase of 4 per cent and water rates of 4.8 per cent on the hapless citizens of “Greater” Sudbury.

As directed by council, a staff member drew the short straw and was assigned the duty of reporting on why similar municipal entities in 2020 in Ontario kept their increase to around 1 per cent. He or she has obviously submitted his/her report and concluded that, despite the fact these other jurisdictions actually did analyze their spending, Sudbury needs every penny to justify its budget.

Sudbury letter: Will city bury tax report?

Insert laughing emoji here.

The report likely indicated that overstaffing levels are necessary and their Sunshine list salaries imperative to the “smooth” functioning of the city. The empty buses keep on rolling. The hundreds of millions of dollars that have been committed on projects of dubious benefit are necessary to keep the individual who was head of the audit committee of Laurentian University for 10 years, before its bankruptcy, employed.

What could possibly go wrong?

We presume this report, which we are paying for, will be published shortly, along with the annual Auditor General’s report so that we can assess it for ourselves.

Oh, wait, what annual report?

Failing their publication, a freedom of information request would be in the cards.

Let the stonewalling begin.

Arne Suutari

Levack