Sudbury letter: Time for KED opponents to admit defeat
Article content
A message to John Lindsay and Tom Price: Give up on the Kingsway Entertainment District. You have lost the battle; the shovels are in the ground and the city is ready to move on into the 21st century.
Advertisement
Article content
If you guys were around when nickel was discovered, the ore would still be in the ground. Sudbury would not exist today. There would still be a debate on whether to develop the mines and construct smelters to refine the ore.
Sudbury letter: Time for KED opponents to admit defeat Back to video
You are creating an atmosphere of gloom and doom for our community.
The Kingsway Entertainment District will create employment for hundreds of people, making Sudbury attractive for tourists to travel as a place of interest and entertainment.
We lost the ferrochrome plant because of the pessimists who demonstrated to the investors they were not welcome to Sudbury.
Maley Drive took 20 years to develop because of opposition from the downtown merchants and it cost the taxpayers twice as much.
Let’s not create the same atmosphere for future development in our city.
Multi-national companies will not invest in a community if they’re not welcome.
OLG has made a commitment to help establish the KED, letters of intent have been received from hotel chains. Let’s be effusive and show investors that Sudbury is open for business.
The downtown will be transformed once the new library, the new art gallery, the new convention and performance centre are completed. The present council has worked hard in the past four years to bring Sudbury into the 21st century.
Under Mayor Brian Bigger’s leadership, council has accomplished more in the past four years than previous mayors in the past 20 years.
Your group has spent the last four years criticizing our present councillors who have worked hard for our community.
Advertisement
Article content
You have been turned down by the courts and the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, which have stressed these were stalling tactics and you guys are still attempting to stall this project after four years of failure.
In October 2022, voters are reminded to re-elect only the councillors that are audacious and dauntless in their vision for the future of our community.
A survey conducted some time ago showed more than 60 per cent of Sudburians were in favour of the KED.
It is about time this silent majority spoke out and let the community know where you stand.
Furthermore, you have the nerve to want the city or the public to pay for this application to the court after stalling the project several times.
After years of your stalling tactics, the taxpayers are already paying for your follies with the increase in costs to develop the KED.
Tony Sottile
Sudbury