A message to John Lindsay and Tom Price: Give up on the Kingsway Entertainment District. You have lost the battle; the shovels are in the ground and the city is ready to move on into the 21st century.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If you guys were around when nickel was discovered, the ore would still be in the ground. Sudbury would not exist today. There would still be a debate on whether to develop the mines and construct smelters to refine the ore.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury letter: Time for KED opponents to admit defeat Back to video

You are creating an atmosphere of gloom and doom for our community.

The Kingsway Entertainment District will create employment for hundreds of people, making Sudbury attractive for tourists to travel as a place of interest and entertainment.

We lost the ferrochrome plant because of the pessimists who demonstrated to the investors they were not welcome to Sudbury.

Maley Drive took 20 years to develop because of opposition from the downtown merchants and it cost the taxpayers twice as much.

Let’s not create the same atmosphere for future development in our city.

Multi-national companies will not invest in a community if they’re not welcome.

OLG has made a commitment to help establish the KED, letters of intent have been received from hotel chains. Let’s be effusive and show investors that Sudbury is open for business.

The downtown will be transformed once the new library, the new art gallery, the new convention and performance centre are completed. The present council has worked hard in the past four years to bring Sudbury into the 21st century.

Under Mayor Brian Bigger’s leadership, council has accomplished more in the past four years than previous mayors in the past 20 years.

Your group has spent the last four years criticizing our present councillors who have worked hard for our community.