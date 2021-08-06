Sudbury letter: The KED, Laurentian's green space and climate change all connected
Article content
Thank you Sudbury Star, for your ongoing coverage of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED), Save Laurentian University Greenspace and the climate crisis. At this time of massive change, we need to imagine Sudbury together.
Advertisement
Article content
I know firsthand that participatory democracy by many thoughtful people helped immensely in the creation of the Official Plan for the City of Greater Sudbury, the Downtown Sudbury Master plan, city council’s Climate Emergency Proclamation and the Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP).
Sudbury letter: The KED, Laurentian's green space and climate change all connected Back to video
In 2009, the organization Imagine Sudbury invited Sudbury Secondary School alumnus Bruce Mau to help us imagine Sudbury. Mau is a world-renowned designer. He gave two days’ worth of deeply insightful lectures and workshops on how Sudbury can attract people with knowledge and ability, as well as retain youth in our community.
If we want those people to be in Sudbury, we have to create beauty of all sorts to build a culture that people will love.
Bruce Mau complimented Sudbury on our natural beauty and pointed out to us that because of our natural beauty, we have the capacity to shape a beautiful culture at little cost. He spoke of how participatory democracy and having the people help design a community were also essential.
I moved here in 1999. I felt I had moved to someplace really special. I could walk through the forest for hours during all seasons. The downtown core was thriving and just a bike ride away. The local university was bilingual with a thriving Indigenous Studies department and a world-class environmental program.
I am trying to imagine what Sudbury will be like in 10 years and I am very worried.
With the KED, participatory democracy did not happen. We were just asked where we wanted a casino and that told OLG would pay for the arena (which is not happening now). Beauty does not come to mind when imagining a casino on the edge of town beside the city garbage dump, as well as all the cars, the salt on the roads and damage that salt does to our watersheds.
Advertisement
Article content
And now, in the midst of a climate emergency, taxpayers are going to build and maintain an arena at an astronomically higher cost than refurbishing the downtown arena.
Looming are costs such as preparing for forest fires, flooding, and snow bombs.
It is important to note that the number one source of phosphates in our lakes, which causes blue-green algae blooms, is the disturbing clay soil for development, too. The climate crisis will increase blue-green algae blooms.
And now, unless the City of Greater Sudbury promises never to rezone Laurentian University’s green space, we could also lose a lot of our natural beauty that many community groups have painstakingly developed over the decades.
What to do?
Go back to first principles. The city should engage wholeheartedly in participatory democracy.
The city should commission a professional poll with a series of questions designed by professionals to elicit honest answers to get at the core of whether the people of Sudbury want the KED and the rezoning of the LU green spaces.
Perhaps the ongoing newspaper commentary on the KED and LU green space is just a coincidence. But what if it is not? What if we don’t pay a small price now to know what the community really wants?.
Perhaps people will leave and just like in the Pied Piper of Hamelin, the children will pay the price for bad financial decisions by the community leaders.
It is quite the gamble, Sudbury.
Cathy Orlando
Sudbury