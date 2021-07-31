Sudbury letter: Rich and powerful hold sway over city council

There is currently a serious disconnect between the general citizens of Sudbury and city hall.

Decisions impacting everyday people are being thrust upon them without their sufficient knowledge or consent.

In contrast, relations between the city’s top property developers and city hall are well-established and ongoing.

Those and other special-interest groups get face-to-face time with city staff and council, while the general citizens only get emails telling them to sit back and relax because the decisions affecting them are still a ways off.

It’s comforting for city staff and council to hold tête-à-têtes with the city’s rich and powerful, planning on how to spend the citizens’ money.

It’s less fun meeting with a group of surly citizens complaining about not-in-our-backyards projects or presenting other legitimate obstacles.

I propose there should be periodic, mandatory town halls where councillors are forced to be face-to-face with their general constituents who are affected by the wishes of special-interest groups.

After that, go ahead and proceed.

This would result in much more quality decision-making. Greater citizen interest would result in stronger voter turnout because as it stands, special interest groups such as city staff are numerous enough to vote in their pet councillors.

The proposed town halls would also discover new projects that are valid, rather than simply to build for the sake of building. As it stands, there are too many white elephants popping up across town while the public would be happy with bathroom renovations to existing facilities.

I know that certain councillors pride themselves on being people of action when in reality they are merely pawns of the rich and powerful, and betrayers of their citizens and generations to come.

Rob Balmoral

Sudbury