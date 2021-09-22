Sudbury letter: KED dealings must be investigated

Article content

Coun. Gerry Montpellier’s revelation of an alleged bribery attempt to sway his vote on the Kingsway Entertainment District, in which he abstained from voting, finally sheds a ray of light on the situation.

In my mind, whenever something does not make sense, it is because you do not have all the information.

Now with this revelation, it all lines up. Now we understand why the mayor and some councillors have blindly stood behind placing a high-profile project like a casino and arena development adjacent to a city dump.

Now is the time for our anger.

We need an investigation.

We need to clean house.

Ed Poisson

Sudbury