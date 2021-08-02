Sudbury letter: Handful of trolls promoting the KED
Since 2013, taxpayers have watched a drama unfolding regarding whether the Sudbury Community Arena should be upgraded or a new arena constructed. While the opinions of everyone are important, that has not happened. From the start, taxpayers felt the wisdom of the masses would prevail and the best alternative would be found. That has not happened.
There has been a continuous barrage of unsubstantiated information and derogatory commentaries by about 10 people using aliases to promote what they believe to be the right thing. They are prolific in flooding social media.
In 2013, city council passed a resolution to support a casino, with the provision the Ontario Lottery and Gaming construct a new OHL arena. Now would be the time for council to support that resolution with the OLG, through the OLG’s agent, Gateway, to finance the KED. Taxpayers are not aware of council relieving OLG of that condition.
The Large Projects submissions included only one economic development proposal out of 16 proposals: it was a rail transit system. The selection process to determine which projects should be shortlisted was manipulated to remove the one economic development project from the list.
A True North Strong submission costing $60 million was proposed to be financed using the city as a co-signer to any loan, but under private control. That has not happened.
In the June 2017 selection of the KED proposal, upgrading the existing arena was not rejected based on the KED being the better alternative. It was a default selection when city staff failed to do their job concerning property acquisitions for the community arena option.
The cost of a new arena/event centre is no longer at the expense of the OLG, no longer $60 million, and no longer $80 million. Including interest and operating losses for the next 30 years, taxpayer cost will now be more than $200 million. The parking issue is not resolved; the KED includes only 1,300 parking spaces for the project. What extra will it cost taxpayers to construct a realistic amount of parking comparable to the 3,000 spaces already available for the community arena?
After more than four years and $5 million, PwC has confirmed the arena/event centre will have a negative revenue of about $1 million per year, not including debt repayment or infrastructure cost and servicing. PwC referred to capitalizing on the “so-called Roaring twenties” but failed to note that the previous “Roaring Twenties” ended in 1929, followed by 10 years of the Great Depression.
Taxpayers are not aware of any confirmations that a casino and hotel will be built to generate the promised revenue stream. Letters of interest or intent are only worth the piece of paper they are written on and are not a substitute for surety bonds, which taxpayers and their elected representatives have not seen after more than four years and $5 million.
Taxpayers also expect the project to meet the strategic pillars of Greater Sudbury, which they and elected representatives have not seen any sign of after more than four years.
Taxpayers have only seen a faulty selection process, no taxpayer protections and a PwC update. PwC disclaimed its report as unreliable for taxpayers, councillors or for the purpose of seeking public funding. Taxes are public funding.
Half of council, representing 28 per cent of the votes cast in 2018, voted to ignore all that information. Some councillors are promoting the PwC update as confirmation that taxpayers approve being committed to another $200 million of debt over the next 30 years.
What is driving these councillors, so bent on the KED, that they are willing to compromise accountability and ethics to proceed without justification?
Taxpayers with well-established credentials, reputations and life skills have been signing their names to their statements of facts and those facts don’t agree with the information being promoted.
The trolls favouring the KED need to come clean about who they are, who is paying them, and what facts they have. If they are too reluctant to be identified, they should refrain from the discussion.
Thomas Price
Our Towns, Our City Institute