Since 2013, taxpayers have watched a drama unfolding regarding whether the Sudbury Community Arena should be upgraded or a new arena constructed. While the opinions of everyone are important, that has not happened. From the start, taxpayers felt the wisdom of the masses would prevail and the best alternative would be found. That has not happened.

There has been a continuous barrage of unsubstantiated information and derogatory commentaries by about 10 people using aliases to promote what they believe to be the right thing. They are prolific in flooding social media.

Sudbury letter: Handful of trolls promoting the KED

In 2013, city council passed a resolution to support a casino, with the provision the Ontario Lottery and Gaming construct a new OHL arena. Now would be the time for council to support that resolution with the OLG, through the OLG’s agent, Gateway, to finance the KED. Taxpayers are not aware of council relieving OLG of that condition.

The Large Projects submissions included only one economic development proposal out of 16 proposals: it was a rail transit system. The selection process to determine which projects should be shortlisted was manipulated to remove the one economic development project from the list.

A True North Strong submission costing $60 million was proposed to be financed using the city as a co-signer to any loan, but under private control. That has not happened.

In the June 2017 selection of the KED proposal, upgrading the existing arena was not rejected based on the KED being the better alternative. It was a default selection when city staff failed to do their job concerning property acquisitions for the community arena option.

The cost of a new arena/event centre is no longer at the expense of the OLG, no longer $60 million, and no longer $80 million. Including interest and operating losses for the next 30 years, taxpayer cost will now be more than $200 million. The parking issue is not resolved; the KED includes only 1,300 parking spaces for the project. What extra will it cost taxpayers to construct a realistic amount of parking comparable to the 3,000 spaces already available for the community arena?