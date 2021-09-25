Sudbury letter: Desecration of Memorial Park cannot be allowed to continue

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

As a concerned citizen of Sudbury for almost 50 years, I am very disheartened by the ongoing homeless encampment fiasco at Memorial Park.

It seems that some people have forgotten about the very special nature of Memorial Park. Perhaps a brief history of the park is in order.

The Cenotaph in Memorial Park was dedicated on Nov. 10, 1957, to memorialize the 575 citizens of Sudbury who paid the supreme sacrifice in the First World War, the Second World War, and Korea. To enhance the new cenotaph, the area around the site was redesigned and landscaped. Memorial Park was the site of Remembrance Day ceremonies until they were moved inside Sudbury Arena in 1985.

On Oct. 31, 2004, as part of the Memorial Park upgrade, a Memorial Wall was also erected to commemorate the lives of 624 Sudbury area citizens who died while serving their country during wars or peacekeeping missions. To this day, the Memorial Park Cenotaph continues to be the site where the Battle of The Atlantic, the Battle of Vimy Ridge and Victory in Europe Day are commemorated.

As the son of a veteran who made it back from the Second World War, I am disgusted that this hallowed site has been desecrated by the intrusion of this homeless encampment, complete with tents, garbage and open drug use by some.

I understand that there is a serious problem of homelessness and drug abuse in the City of Greater Sudbury. However, there should be zero tolerance for homeless encampments that violate this Memorial site.