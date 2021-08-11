Sudbury letter: Dealing with climate change, nuclear war
Thank you, Dr. Elaine Blacklock, for your thoughtful article on Aug. 7 (‘What does the climate crisis require of health professionals?’). You encouraged me to read about Dr. Alexander Leaf – a remarkable physician-scientist.
I did not know Dr. Leaf was an outstanding kidney physiologist and cell biologist. He became head of a new department at Harvard – ‘Preventative Health’. His priorities were cardiovascular or heart health, nuclear war and climate change. On these topics, he acted personally, professionally and politically.
After reading your column several times, Dr. Blacklock, and also helping a newcomer to Sudbury study for her Canadian citizenship exam, I’ve been reading and thinking about the rights and responsibilities of Canadians. Helping others is a responsibility, as is protecting and enjoying our heritage and environment.
Sometimes I can whine. Why, as a health professional and a member of CAPE (Canadian Physicians for the Environment) and IPPNW C (International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Canada), do I feel I must throw in my energy personally, professionally and politically on issues that affect so many other professions and citizens? Where on the climate change front and nuclear weapons front are other allied health professionals, lawyers, firefighters, teachers, realtors, parents/grandparents, business people, retail workers, farmers and so on?
Instead of prolonging my pity party, I found that I was mistaken. The International Council of Nurses joined other health care organizations in 2017 to highlight humanitarian risks posed by Nuclear War. The World Federation of Public Health Associations did the same.
Journalists like Bill McKibbon have had a profound influence on the public debate on nuclear weapons and climate change. Individual lawyers and lawyers’ organizations created the International Association of Lawyers against Nuclear Arms.
Greenpeace members campaigned against nuclear weapons, their testing and has added climate change to their campaigns.
The Indigenous Environmental Network, Citizens Climate Lobby-Canada, U.S.A and International, the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Sierra Club, the World Council of Churches, the Canadian Federation of University Women, the Greta Thunberg youth movement Fridays For Future, and Grandmothers Against Climate Change are all diverse groups working to the same ends.
Again, thank you, Dr. Blacklock. Your column has renewed my enthusiasm in helping out in my small way towards the two biggest existential threats in our time; nuclear war and climate change. Personally, professionally and politically.
Dr. Jane Cox
Sudbury