Sudbury letter: Council's meeting on July 14 a disaster

The following is my opinion based on observations of the July 14 meeting of city council as the meeting evolved into a transformative, iconic and transparent shedding of hypocrisy, apparently by accident.

Coun. Mark Signoretti asked for an apology from the mayor for not allowing him the opportunity to finish what he was saying on behalf of his constituents at a previous meeting. The mayor refused.

Coun. Michael Vagnini then spoke of the times his ability to speak had been cut off. The mayor rejected Vagnini’s comment.

The July 14 meeting, riddled with technical glitches throughout, resulted in some councillors, who did not vote during polling of the vote, being allowed to vote after polling was complete.

At a previous council meeting, a glitch in the virtual system resulted in Coun. Vagnini, believing he was voting against a deferral, erroneously cast his vote against studying a Project NOW proposal. He was not allowed a correction.

The value of Project NOW (a renovation of the existing Sudbury Arena), with a potential $40 million saving to taxpayers, was lost and remains lost, by one technical glitch and preferential voting practices when technical glitches occur.

The mayor’s responses and council voting practices have transformed the city into a corporation of subtle censorship of share-holder (constituents) input.

The project team for the Junction project has found a new word: iconic. Using iconic to describe a library is ludicrous and misleading. What might be iconic is the architecture. That architecture could equally be applied to real economic drivers, unrelated to libraries.

The presentation focused on, and some councillors adopted, iconic in the same manner as a child’s fascination with the word penis. Shame on a project team and councillors so readily fascinated by one word. In fairness, textbook demonstration of multiple physical maturities unmatched by mental maturities was a psychologically iconic moment.