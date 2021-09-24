Sudbury letter: City of Greater Sudbury has failed to maintain community arenas

“The people” of the City of Greater Sudbury consists of an amazing number of talented, knowledgeable, highly competent individuals. They are the community.

The democratic principle “Of the people, By the People, For the People” is suffering in Greater Sudbury. City councillors, as representatives “Of the People”, ignore their responsibility to maintain assets provided “By the People, For the People”.

They are failing democracy and us.

The Our Towns-Our City Institute has previously reported the lack of road maintenance has adversely affected the community’s economic prosperity.

Community arenas, the heart of many communities, were built “By the People, For the People” and are critical to Greater Sudbury’s healthy communities. They have also been allowed to fall into disrepair due to lack of maintenance.

Projects are now proceeding that will replace those facilities with other more remote projects, forcing community members to travel extended distances for community arena and town hall activities.

Countryside, a twin pad, Olympic-sized arena, has been in use for a few years. The first twin pad facility in Greater Sudbury, located in Capreol and about 10 kilometers from a proposed Valley East twin pad arena, was not properly maintained and was allowed to deteriorate. Now, one pad has been leased to a film company.

The proposed Valley East twin pad has had two public input sessions that indicated 60 per cent of the people do not feel the twin pads are needed or wanted; perhaps because the location is directly over the aquifer that nourishes the Valley.

An OHL arena is in the works for The Kingsway that most people will rarely, if ever, use and have indicated is not wanted.