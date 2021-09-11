Sudbury comments: Those who support and oppose vaccines square off
News surfaced this week that Public Health Sudbury and Districts is using paid-duty police officers to provide security at some of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics (‘Anti-vaxx protesters spark concern in Sudbury,’ Sept. 9.)
Anti-vaccine protesters have apparently targeted some of the clinics and the health unit says it wants to make sure those who wanted to be vaccinated and staff feel secure.
The question of vaccines is a hot-button issue these days and divisive, as these comments posted to The Star’s Facebook page indicate.
Some comments have been slightly edited for the sake of clarity and civility.
Here’s some perspective for some of you who seem to have a difficult time empathizing with others. I’ve been in school for almost two years. I’m a mother of three boys. I suffer and battle mental illness and have for many years. My primary battle is anxiety; if you can name the anxiety disorder, I have it. I’m breastfeeding and I do not want the vaccine. For me, the risks outweigh the benefits. How is it fair that I should have to be threatened to lose not only the two years of hard work I put in, plus be told that all my grants will turn into loans because I do not want to take a vaccine that will do more harm than good for me? It’s devastating. It’s an unnecessary evil.
Stephanie Meunier
For all you anti-vaxx protesters who cry about your rights being violated, yet you want to try to intimate people who want to get vaccinated. Hypocritical.
Tony Deloge
OK, you don’t believe. Let it go. Protesting and yelling at those who want a shot is wrong. I don’t believe in church, but I don’t spend my Sundays yelling at those who do.
Jungle Jim
Look at what’s happening in Alberta because Premier Jason Kenney gave in to these protesters. They are heading for another lockdown and Calgary just had to shut down all surgeries.
Philip Standard
It is really sad how many people are ignorant and unknowledgeable about science but talk a lot.
Rolanda Tovey
If you don’t want it then don’t get it but don’t intimidate those who do want it. Remember my body, my choice.
Kim Elle Bee
A protest is everyone’s right, whether it triggers the easily offended or not. But why does the health unit feel they need police protection? Have there been threats of violence? I mean, yelling obscenities in a mega horn is protected free speech. If there were threats of violence, then police presence is warranted.
Kevin Lalonde
To each their own, no need for violence or criticism either way.
Evelyne Foucault
Did someone make threats? Police are utilized for specific reasons, not for hurt feelings. If that was the case, nothing can get any harry quicker than an Antifa/BLM protest. We don’t send police to protect the community for a presumed threat that’s not based on a complaint or reason.
Kim Elle Bee
So, if you don’t want to get vaccinated and you do get COVID-19 and you have to be hospitalized, then you anti-maskers should pay for your hospital care and not drain our hospitals because of the choices you make.
M Teresa Filice