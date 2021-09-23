Last week, the City of Greater Sudbury announced it would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, CUPE 4705, which represents city workers, says it will appeal elements of the policy (‘Union not fully sold on Greater Sudbury’s vaccination policy,’ Sept. 20). The union said it is not opposed to the vaccines, but should have been consulted and wants “alternatives offered to our members that choose not to be vaccinated, such as rapid testing, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Below are some of the comments (slightly edited) to this story posted on The Star’s Facebook page.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury comments: City's vaccination policy draws Facebook chatter Back to video

Finally, a union that is doing what a union is supposed to do, which is to represent and support all its members.

Greg Larocque

Unions are supposed to be about health and safety for its members.

Stop politicizing vaccinations.

Karen Pappin

There is an easy fix. Those that don’t want to get vaccinated can go find another job.

Philip Standard

They are just policies, they don’t trump the law. They can’t infringe on your rights to enforce a policy

Joseph Niemi

Anyone who has had COVID and recovered or who is asymptomatic have no option but to get jabbed. No exceptions.

Claude Gene