The Montreal Canadiens created controversy when they drafted Logan Mailloux in the first round of the NHL entry draft back in June.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This is because the young defenceman had photographed a woman engaged in a sex act with him in Sweden last year and shared the picture with teammates.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters: Readers intensely interested in hockey drama Back to video

Mailloux was charged with defamation and offensive photography in Sweden and was fined approximately US$1,650.

He had asked not to be drafted, saying he hadn’t earned the right, but the Canadiens did so anyway — a decision that has been heavily criticized since then.

Ontario Hockey League commissioner David Branch announced Thursday that Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely. The OHL said it will allow Mailloux to apply for reinstatement to the league on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

The story (‘OHL suspends Canadiens draft pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely,’ Sept. 2.) drew a lot of interest and comment on The Star’s Facebook page. Below is a sampling of those comments, slightly edited:

I am not defending his actions in any way, no one should be taking and sharing photos of anyone without their consent, ever. My issue is that we are going after this kid when I guarantee a solid 80 per cent of those boys are guilty of the same thing.

This type of behaviour is not new and has been rampant in the hockey world forever. Not only the hockey world, any world where we idolize and put individuals on pedestals, you will find this behaviour.

As a teen who grew up in a small hockey town in the 1990s, I witnessed this behaviour firsthand. There is actually a term for it, Puck Bunnies, and these girls flock around these “stars” in hopes of hitching their wagon to them.