Letter: Sudbury's museums under threat

Budget time in Greater Sudbury is fast approaching. What unpleasant surprises await the taxpayers as the budget unfolds, obscured by virtual meetings?

One thing is for certain: the future of city museums will be at risk. There were efforts made to eliminate the museum curator in 2021. That was defeated and the city committed to study museums for the 2022 budget. These taxpayer assets are already suffering from maintenance deferrals, but were not included in the Aug. 17th asset report to council; it’s a clear indication their maintenance is once again being deferred.

Where is the study? What is the cost? Was city staff so busy they could not have done the study? When will the public see the results? After all, they are paying for it.

Everyone knows what the study’s results should be, but maybe those who ordered the study don’t like what they have been told. So, clear up the mystery, publish the results.

Has anyone heard when public input submitted to Over to You will be starting? Public input is the norm for council’s decision-making, however flawed the process is. Surely, the future of our heritage warrants such community input, especially for the towns that will be stripped of their museums, a visible history unique to each town. We have not heard of any plans for public input.

This is no small issue. The future of Anderson Farm, Copper Cliff, Azilda, and Flour Mill museums, and yes, even our magnificent, beloved railway museum in Capreol, hang in the balance, as do associated community events in each town that are part of Greater Sudbury.

Do our councillors not share that same cohesiveness and pride? Or is this another attempt to erase the history of the towns?