Wellness Wednesday: Healthy aging starts before wrinkles and white hair
It’s never too early to start thinking about healthy aging. Millennials, this includes you, too.
For the past 20 years, September has been observed as Healthy Aging Month, a time to promote the positive aspects of growing older and demonstrate the ways adults 45 years and older can improve their overall wellbeing.
Wellness Wednesday: Healthy aging starts before wrinkles and white hair
It’s a good time to reflect on where you have been and where you are going, and how this journey relates to your physical, mental, social and financial health. Baby Boomers were the initial target to this health promotion, but six years ago, the audience grew, when more than 80 million Generation-Xers turned 50.
I wanted to start this column off with an inspirational quote, but was having difficulty finding one that resonated with me as a 43-year-old Gen-Xer crossing the bridge to this new life stage. That is, until I found one written by French author and playwright Jules Renard: It’s not how old you are, it’s how you are old.
To me, this thought encompasses the holistic approach to healthy aging, an approach we can all learn to embrace. While genetics plays a role in how well or not you age, lifestyle is a significant factor. An unhealthy lifestyle can be detrimental to your health.
Research shows you can cut between nine and eight years of your life due to unhealthy behaviours like smoking, high alcohol consumption, poor diet, physical inactivity and high stress.
There’s no perfect formula for healthy aging; rather, it’s a combination of several factors.
You can add years back to your life by introducing more movement into your day, sleeping around eight hours a night, eating a balanced diet rich in plants, quitting smoking, drinking minimally (one or two units of alcohol a day for women and three or less for men) and finding healthy ways to reduce your stress levels.
There’s no fountain of youth, but it’s how you grow old that matters. Aging starts long before you notice your first wrinkle or white hair. Food plays a significant role, with scientific evidence highlighting that you are what you eat.
Many health problems in the elderly, from depression to fragile bones and fractures, are the result of poor diet and nutritional deficiencies, which could also lead to a weakened immune system. One of the biggest defenses against illness is a healthy diet.
Although there is no one-size-fits-all diet for healthy aging, experts agree on some basic advice.
Don’t be fooled that the latest celebrity-endorsed cream or serum will keep your skin more hydrated than the next. One of the best ways to keep your body (inside and out) hydrated is to drink enough water. It not only prevents dehydration but is important for good internal organ function and the elimination of impurities and other waste. And since, in the elderly, the function of digestive organs and the digestive lining does not work as it once did, the absorption of nutrients, particularly minerals, decreases. Malnutrition is a real threat as we age. So, it’s important to eat more nutrient-dense foods, focus on healthy fats while ensuring the consumption of fibre-rich foods.
You have probably already come across a multitude of different diets. Some make sense. Some are quite confusing. Some are quite interesting.
I recently came across the theory that we should look to our great-great grandparents to understand what we should be eating. Sort of a paleo diet specific to your culture. The notion that the path to longevity and good health may be found in our family tree was explored in the book 100 Million Years of Food: What our Ancestors Ate and Why it Matters Today by a biological anthropologist named Stephen Lee.
The answer to longevity may also be found in the Blue Zones, countries identified by researchers as having the highest number of centenarians. Those countries all focus primarily on plant-based foods, a diet we Westerners are slowly embracing. These centenarians also incorporate movement into their daily lives, wake up with a sense of purpose, create rituals to beat stress and nurture family and social ties.
While living to be 100 may not be a goal we all share, making positive lifestyle changes today to stay active and vibrant for as long as possible is a reward all in itself.
Laura Stradiotto is a registered Health and Nutrition Counselor, mother of three and writer in Sudbury. She works as a nutrition coach and content developer at Med-I-Well Services, a multidisciplinary team of health professionals who collaborate with companies to develop a healthier more productive workforce. Wellness Wednesday is a monthly column that appears in the Sudbury Star. To get in touch with Laura, email lstradiotto@mediwell.ca.