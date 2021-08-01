Sudbury faith: Reconciliation an elusive goal in Canada

It will only happen when we see one another as sisters and brothers within God’s creation

One advantage of getting older is I spend less time worrying about my appearance before I go outside. I find no shame in wearing a wide-brimmed hat covered in netting to fight off the mosquitoes whenever I work in the yard. Drivers passing my property may make a double-take at the weird fellow stumbling around the property, but I do not care. I keep myself free of insect bites and never worry about how my hair looks as I sweat through the chores of the day.

Lately, I have graduated to a ball cap as the mosquitoes have subsided. To that end, I have been wearing a ball cap that is a memento from a special weekend in Manitoba more than 10 years ago among the people of Berens River.

You may recognize the location. Berens River Reserve is an Indigenous community on the east coast of Lake Winnipeg. I visited it as part of a regional United Church meeting in the middle of winter. The only access then was by a winter road or by plane (we chose the latter). Even now in summer, it takes more than seven hours to drive less than 400 kilometres to Berens River from Winnipeg due to the rugged nature of the roads.

The people of Berens River were generous and welcoming hosts. In light of water advisories well-known among indigenous communities, they clearly did not have enough water to host a few dozen visitors, but that did not stop them from opening their doors and hearts to all of us.

During the meeting, a minister from Oxford Centre, the Rev. John Thompson, was nominated to be the Moderator of the United Church of Canada. John spent his entire ministry among indigenous people and you could tell from the affection and reverence with which he was received that he was fondly viewed by all participants. It was no surprise that he was the first non-indigenous person nominated by an indigenous community for the highest office within the United Church.

You may recognize the community’s name, for last week residents from Berens River were evacuated amid wildfires in Manitoba. As mentioned, getting in and out of the community is difficult at the best of times and so amid the recent fire threats, a plan to evacuate was mobilized before a crisis arose.