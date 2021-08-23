Before we dismiss the elderly as cranky has-beens, it probably would be wise to get to know them in some way

Once upon a time, I found elderly people rather annoying. They would point out things that seemed pretty obvious to me. They seem to want to contemplate life rather than just getting on with it and doing something about it. They had little interest in new technology.

Article content

As a young person, the elderly also seemed pretty uninteresting, even boring. Now part of that may stem from my lack of interaction with the elderly because I never really knew my grandparents as they lived overseas and the cost of travel was prohibitive. So I grew up not knowing much about elderly people, who generally appeared to be cranky, out of touch, and perhaps something of a know-it-all.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury faith: Needing each other, including our seniors Back to video

What I’ve discovered more recently as I myself age, is that I’m developing some of those same traits. Waiting in a line during pandemic times and watching someone ahead of me impatiently shuffling, or looking at their phone, I would (to my mind) helpfully ask if they had pushed the bell button for service. I only did so because so often a bell button would only have a small sign notifying the public of its existence.

Most often the reply was a look of “of course I have”, and then the offended person would push it. Once in a while though, people had missed it and admitted as much. They may have been preoccupied with a phone, or children, or lost in thought.

It occurred to me that elderly people aren’t attempting to make themselves look wiser or superior. Suggestions and pointing out things are just ways we want to help out; even if it does annoy others who claim to know as much or more than we do.

You might be wondering why this happens. In my experience, as we age, we are often made to feel kind of useless. We may not know how to tweet, or don’t know how an app works (assuming we even know what it is), or we are unfamiliar with some more modern lingo.