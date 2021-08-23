Sudbury faith: Needing each other, including our seniors
Before we dismiss the elderly as cranky has-beens, it probably would be wise to get to know them in some way
Once upon a time, I found elderly people rather annoying. They would point out things that seemed pretty obvious to me. They seem to want to contemplate life rather than just getting on with it and doing something about it. They had little interest in new technology.
As a young person, the elderly also seemed pretty uninteresting, even boring. Now part of that may stem from my lack of interaction with the elderly because I never really knew my grandparents as they lived overseas and the cost of travel was prohibitive. So I grew up not knowing much about elderly people, who generally appeared to be cranky, out of touch, and perhaps something of a know-it-all.
What I’ve discovered more recently as I myself age, is that I’m developing some of those same traits. Waiting in a line during pandemic times and watching someone ahead of me impatiently shuffling, or looking at their phone, I would (to my mind) helpfully ask if they had pushed the bell button for service. I only did so because so often a bell button would only have a small sign notifying the public of its existence.
Most often the reply was a look of “of course I have”, and then the offended person would push it. Once in a while though, people had missed it and admitted as much. They may have been preoccupied with a phone, or children, or lost in thought.
It occurred to me that elderly people aren’t attempting to make themselves look wiser or superior. Suggestions and pointing out things are just ways we want to help out; even if it does annoy others who claim to know as much or more than we do.
You might be wondering why this happens. In my experience, as we age, we are often made to feel kind of useless. We may not know how to tweet, or don’t know how an app works (assuming we even know what it is), or we are unfamiliar with some more modern lingo.
Often, we are treated as if we have little or nothing to offer anymore. We had our chance at youth and, look at us, we blew it. Surely that will never happen to the upcoming generation.
Because all people want to feel important, want to feel needed, and as if they have a purpose, the elderly sometimes offer suggestions and advice from a wealth of knowledge that has been gained over a lifetime of change. We grew up differently, we may have been raised in different times, and not everything was great about those times. But in our memories our prime years were glorious, and so some may attempt to shoot down all modern things, because they are probably seeing the death of all they knew or loved, and having difficulty adjusting, lashing out in retaliation. But that isn’t every old person.
Loneliness can also play a part of the quirkiness of the elderly. So many are lonely and the statistics are staggering. Sometimes the elderly just want to be noticed, or have an actual conversation with an actual person. That’s why programs that pair younger people with the elderly can be very successful for all parties involved.
You may have heard it before, but the elderly really do have a lot of wisdom to share regarding relationships, finances, lived history, and faith. They have a pretty good grasp on what is important in life and what’s not. That’s probably why the Bible often praises the elderly, showing them as advisers to people in all walks of life, and who are to be respected for their wisdom gained through years of experience.
Proverbs 20:29 is just one example: “The glory of the young is their strength; the gray hair of experience is the splendor of the old.”
So before we dismiss the elderly as cranky has-beens, it probably would be wise to get to know them in some way. Have a conversation. Ask questions. Show some interest. Chances are that you will discover a rather unique person, someone also created in God’s image, and just as valued in God’s eyes.
Rev. Charles Nolting is based at the New Hope Lutheran Church.