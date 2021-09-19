Sudbury faith: My worth is not in what I own

If your sense of identity is found in anything except the Lord Jesus, your heart and soul will be forever restless

What defines your life? What are you most passionate about? Where does your sense of identity come from? What do you boast about? Where is your worth found?

Many people get their sense of identity and worth from their career success or their money and possessions. But, while there is nothing wrong with success or with money and possessions, those things should not define our lives and if they do, our lives will be emptier than they could be.

One of the modern worship songs we sing at the church I belong to has an unusually long and descriptive title – the title is “My Worth Is Not in What I Own.”

The first verse of the song says: “My worth is not in what I own, not in the strength of flesh and bone, but in the costly wounds of love at the cross.”

Every time we sing it, we remind ourselves and each other that our sense of worth and identity should not be found in what we own, but rather in the love of Jesus Christ shown for us at the cross.

Other people may get their sense of value, not from the money and possessions they own, but from their skill. But in response to that, verse 2 of the song says: “My worth is not in skill or name, in win or lose in pride or shame, but in the blood of Christ that flowed at the cross.”

Then the chorus says: “I rejoice in my Redeemer, greatest treasure, wellspring of my soul.

I will trust in Him no other, my soul is satisfied in Him alone.” nd the songs goes on from there with three more verses that you could look up on your own.

The final line of the chorus, “my soul is satisfied in Him alone,” is profoundly important. ecause career success, money and possessions, and skill will never ultimately satisfy our souls. those things are fine and good in their place as small parts of our lives. But they will never ultimately satisfy our souls. So they are lame things from which to get our sense of identity, worth, or value.