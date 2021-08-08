When life is hard, God wants us to call out to Him, bringing our sorrows and griefs to Him like many of the Psalms do

Have you read from the book of Psalms lately? I highly recommend that you do. The various Psalms in the book of Psalms cover a wide variety of different topics and emotions. Most people think of Psalms of praise and thanksgiving when they think of the book of Psalms. And that is great as far as it goes, because there are indeed many Psalms of praise and many Psalms of thanksgiving.

Article content

For example, Psalm 95:1 says, “Oh come, let us sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!” and Psalm 34:3 says, “Oh, magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together!” and the final Psalm, Psalm 150 ends by saying, “Praise him with sounding cymbals; praise him with loud clashing cymbals! Let everything that has breath praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury faith: Lamenting and in the Bible? Back to video

And examples could go on and on and on. We are often encouraged to enjoy praising God in the book of Psalms because He is worthy of the highest praise and because praising Him is good for us.

However, even though there are lots of Psalms of Praise, and that is the first thing most people think about when it comes to the book of Psalms, in actual fact the largest single category of Psalms is not Psalms of Praise, but Psalms of Lament. About one-third of the Psalms are Psalms of Lament. There are more Psalms of Lament than Psalms of Praise and more Psalms of Lament than any other single category of Psalms (such as Psalms of Wisdom or Royal Psalms.)

To lament is to express sorrow or grief or regret. As such, lamenting is an experience that everyone is familiar with. We all have sorrows, we all have times of grief, and we all have regrets. Some people seem to think that we should only ever express positive emotions to God, but really the Psalms of Lament help us to see that God can handle our laments and grief when we bring them to Him in prayer.

For example, Psalm 13:1 starts off saying, “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?” and Psalm 43:2 says, “Why do I go about mourning because of the oppression of the enemy?”