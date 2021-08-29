Sudbury faith: I've got to admit - I'm getting better. Or am I?

Apparently, I am an expert. I’ve watched several YouTube videos on the troubles in Afghanistan. I, who have never been to that country; who has never studied the tactics of war; who has never held the Koran in my hand. Yes, I have all the answers.

Why?

Does it have anything to do with the fact that because I may know a little bit more than the next guy, I therefore live under the delusion that I’m an expert?

In 1995, McArthur Wheeler walked into two different banks on the same day, robbing them both. He didn’t wear a mask and even smiled at the cameras on the way out.

Later that day, he was shocked when he was arrested. He asked himself over and over, “Why didn’t the juice work?”

He had surmised that because lemon juice worked as an invisible ink, that if he covered his face in the liquid, he would be invisible to the cameras.

His genius plan had failed because he thought he had developed a way to enrich himself and had no idea how foolish the plan was.

Knowing a little can be dangerous. If we read an article, or watch a video, we can find ourselves in the same company as our bank-robbing buddy. It’s always good to keep on learning. It’s always good to explore a little bit more. But a little bit is not a lot and even a lot is not an understanding of the whole subject.

We generally want to see ourselves in a good light. We think we are better drivers, more informed or wiser with money than we actually are. On the whole, we think we are better people than we may actually be.

When I first became a follower of Jesus, I built friendships with these Jesus-people that were seriously working on being better. We were all learning about God’s marvelous grace and forgiveness. We had all been impacted by the love of Jesus.