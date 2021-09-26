Sudbury faith: Golden moments from the Olympics

Did you watch some of the 32nd Summer Olympics or the Paralympics this past summer? My daily ritual was to catch the highlights every evening to see if Canada had won any more medals. My title might suggest a recap of some of the gold medal performances. But, I have something else in mind …

The Golden Rule

Maria Andrejczyk (don’t ask me to pronounce that) is a 25-year-old javelin thrower from Poland. She won a silver medal in her sport. There are several amazing events linked with her story. For starters, she overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury in order to make it to the Olympics in the first place

(I don’t know much about javelin throwing but I’m quite sure strong bones and shoulders are major factors for success).

Then she decided to auction off her medal in order to help raise money for a Polish infant, Milosz Malysa, who needed a life-saving operation in America for a heart defect. She didn’t know the boy personally but explained that she could identify with his “fight against adversity and pain.”

A popular Polish convenience store chain won the auction bid for $51,000 US and then told Maria to keep her medal. A store spokesman said, “We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian.”

Maria’s fans contributed another $76,000 US to further help the boy and make the surgery possible. Although not necessary, Maria’s hometown had been ready to make her a silver medal replica after the auction. It’s amazing to see the ripple effect of one kind gesture of paying it forward.

Jesus said, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you…” (Matthew 7:12).

Other Acts of Kindness

In a world where bad news often dominates, it’s good for us to hear about random acts of kindness. This Olympics provided many to choose from. For example, about 70,000 Japanese volunteers made the Games run smoothly in the midst of a COVID surge in Tokyo. Their recompense? An official polo shirt.