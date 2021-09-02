Sudbury column: Laurentian has lost trust of Francophone community: Coalition

Group says LU should transfer all French-language programs to the Université de Sudbury 'as soon as possible'

Your decision to eliminate 28 French-language programs last April has rekindled the long-held dream of many Francophones: the creation of an entirely French-language university for our region. With its advent, we will complete the continuum of French-language education initiated by the creation of school boards and community colleges managed entirely by Francophones. Under the leadership of a bilingual institution such as yours, Francophones are often made to pay the price, and in a discriminatory manner, when it experiences financial or other difficulties, as was the case this year.

Since we were not invited to any of these meetings, we are writing to explain why the Coalition nord-ontarienne pour une université de langue française (Northern Ontario Coalition for a French-Language University) has chosen to support the creation of an institution run by, for and with Francophones at the Université de Sudbury rather than silently watching the destruction of French-language programs at Laurentian University.

We have learned that you are soliciting meetings with local francophone community leaders these days. Could it be that your sudden interest in our community is intended to strengthen Laurentian University’s position before the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) proceedings in court?

No one disputes the historic role that the former Université Laurentienne played in the Francophone community. It is safe to say that modern French Ontario was born there in the 1970s under the influence of professors such as Robert Dickson and Fernand Dorais, a tradition continued by Johanne Melançon and Julie Boissonneault, among others, who followed them.

Today, in 2021, this relationship of trust, which has often been tried over the years, has disappeared. Your decision to abolish 28 French language programs has impoverished the Francophone community. We have lost teachers who worked with many Francophone organizations to achieve their goals and who attended local arts and community events. We lost students who found jobs here during and after their studies. We have lost some of the vitality that characterizes us. You have mortgaged our future to some extent. That is why we no longer trust Laurentian University or your leadership.

This tour that you are now proposing to the local francophone community should have been undertaken before acting in April. You would have found people and organizations ready to work with you to save the programs. Instead, you chose to act in the shadows and present the community with a fait accompli. Another reason why we cannot support you.

If you truly care about the francophone community, you will agree to negotiate the transfer of all French-language programs from Laurentian University to the Université de Sudbury as soon as possible. You will also support the eventual creation of a university run by, for and with Aboriginal peoples. We will support what has always been more or less the true mission of Laurentian University, to serve the English-speaking majority.

Your role as President of Laurentian University is tainted by your devastating decisions to opt for the CCAA on Feb. 1 and all those that followed in April 2021. You still have a chance to salvage something by supporting the Université de Sudbury’s project for the continued development of the francophone community.

Please accept, Sir, our best regards.

Denis Constantineau and Lyse Lamothe, for the Coalition nord-ontarienne pour une université de langue française.

