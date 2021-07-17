





Article content Four years ago, on June 27-28, 2017, city council made decisions that set the groundwork for transformational change for the entire City of Greater Sudbury. It has been a long journey, filled with fierce opposition and legal challenges that were successfully defended. In fact, all of the 12 appeals to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal were found to be without merit, and the Superior Court of Justice ruled there was no truth to the accusations that were made.

Article content Despite the failings of the legal challenges, opponents continued to spread false and misleading information, along with allegations of wrongdoing against some councillors in an attempt to erode public confidence in the local leadership. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury column: KED, Junction East should be reality by 2024 Back to video In January, council decided to take another six months to have the consultant from 2017 update his original report with all of the factual changes that have occurred over the past four years. His conclusion was that as a result of what has happened since the original decision, The Kingsway location for the new events centre has become clearly and undoubtedly the one with the highest economic benefit, for the lowest cost and the least amount of risk, when compared to building a new centre downtown or renovating the current arena. City council subsequently made two major decisions on Wednesday that will now enable us to realize the vision the majority of us had four years ago. We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have now launched our municipality on a path forward that will see us land in a place of promise and hope for generations to come. First, we gave staff the authorization to make arrangements with our architects to develop a detailed design for the Junction East project, which will integrate the library, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, the Sudbury Theatre Centre and the Sudbury Multicultural Folk Arts Association into an iconic facility that will be one of the most spectacular of its kind in Northern Ontario. This design will be presented to council by the end of October for final budget and timeline approvals, which should see this site completed some time during 2024.

Article content Second, council gave delegated authority to Ian Wood, the executive director of communications, strategic initiatives and citizen services, which will allow him to work with Gateway Casinos, the hotel group and the land developer (Dario Zulich) to do whatever is necessary to ensure the Kingsway Entertainment District is ready for use by the end of the summer 2024. Site preparation is expected to begin before the end of 2021. All parties are excited and ready to work co-operatively towards this goal so that we create one of the most remarkable facilities of its kind in the province. When it is completed, the KED will include a central community festival square surrounded by a new city-owned events centre, a Gateway casino, as well as what is expected to be the largest hotel and conference centre in Greater Sudbury. All in all, this will amount to new investment of more than $300 million for both sites, with approximately half of that amount coming from the city. Even at this early stage, more than half of the debt financing for the city portion will be returning to us in the form of increased commercial taxation of the private sector partners. By the time we open both locations, it is expected at least 75 per cent of our investment financing costs will be covered from new taxation. On top of this, we expect to see a net gain of at least 600 new jobs just from the KED alone, with the real potential of hundreds of other new jobs from future developments around the KED.

Article content I just want to assure all of my constituents in Ward 5, as well as all residents of the City of Greater Sudbury, that the decisions made in 2017 and the decisions we made during Wednesday’s meeting were made in the best long-term interests of the entire city and were done so after very careful consideration of all of the facts and evidence. The decision to move the KED to the final part of the process was the result of a decisive 8-3 vote with two councillors absent. Councillors who voted in favour of the motion on Wednesday included Mayor Brian Bigger; Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann; Ward 8 Coun. Al Sizer; Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo; Ward 6 Coun. Rene Lapierre; me; Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh; and Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, whose ward includes the KED. For the record, all of these members, with the exception of Coun. Leduc, who was not on council at the time, were among the 10 who voted to approve the KED in 2017. Most of the councillors who saw the vision in 2017 have maintained their commitment throughout the past four years of opposition. We saw what the KED and the Junction projects could do for the entire city, and we have been steadfast in our support. I am proud to be part of the councils that started this journey in 2017 and strongly confirmed our path forward in 2021. I definitely hope to be at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies as a member of the next city council in 2024. Robert Kirwan is the city’s Ward 5 councillor

