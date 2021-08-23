Sudbury column: Back to school not so special at Laurentian this fall

Article content

As a Laurentian University alumna, there are certain subtleties, experiences, memories that flood my mind about those first few months of the fall semester and, of course, of the years ensuing. There’s the flurry of students rushing to the Bookstore to gather the crisp new books that they need for their classes. And maybe some first-year students going a little overboard and spending too much on LU memorabilia like hoodies and lanyards.

I remember walking by the Jeno Tihanyi Olympic Gold Pool, though it wasn’t named that at the time, and thinking that even in my childhood, the ultimate dare was to jump off the highest platform. One of my kinesiology friends in university would dive off it in stunning fashion. I’d just plop down like a bag of sand. But in the fall, as a student and an avid swimmer, I would think about the countless laps and early practices of the swim team, perfecting every stroke, kicking their feet like a Yamaha boat motor.

At times, during my late-night classes, I would walk by Huntington University and hear the faint sounds of the musical instruments being tuned, polished and played over and over. The strumming of guitars, the beating of drums, the violins where I could picture the player gently moving the bow back and forth. I remember one year, one of my friends played the clarinet in a jazz ensemble there and I went to see the concert. It was riveting to see such talent.

In my first year of university, I chose to take classes in Arts d’expression – the French theatre program and be part of La troupe. I quickly learned about Pavillion Alphonse-Raymond Pavillion, its smells, its bricks, its yellow couches. That year was their very first graduating class – ever.