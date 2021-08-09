New festival to help Manitoulin Islanders celebrate
This summer on Manitoulin Island, Kagawong has been the usual big draw for tourists and Islanders alike. The famous Bridal Veil Falls, iconic shops, beaches and scenery guarantee an abundance of visitors strolling the trails and checking out what is available.
Usually, by the end of August, we will see things slow down as people get ready to go back to school but this year Kagawong is holding an event Labour Day weekend (Sept. 3-6) that will end our summer with a bang.
Sandi Hurcomb, owner of the Sugar Bush Canadian Coffee House, and Susie Harrison, owner of Bare Naked Beauty, put their heads together and decided to hold a festival that would bring everyone together after having such a hard time dealing with COVID-19.
Hurcomb says, “COVID was really hard on everyone and I didn’t anticipate the lack of face-to-face contact would be so stressful. A festival is a way to celebrate the light at the end of the tunnel. A way to bring the Island and the community together.”
With a hard-working committee, they have pulled together what promises to be a great weekend.
The first annual Younge Street Festival will feature three days of performances from the Carver Kings, live music and games for kids and adults alike. The festival will be held at the Sugar Bush Coffee House and Bare Naked Beauty properties and will be able to accommodate 100 people at each concert, according to current COVID protocols.
It has been two summers of cancellations and rescheduling concerts and events, and everyone, including the performers, is eager to have a weekend full of fun and to show off their talents.
Not only will the Carver Kings be showing off their skills with chainsaws all weekend, but there will be a concert with two performers each evening. Kicking off Friday night at 7, Andrea Florian will take the stage treating the audience to what Billboard magazine has said are, “exquisitely etched songs.”
Award-winning singer-songwriter Jory Nash will follow and perform songs from his eight critically acclaimed albums.
Saturday and Sunday afternoons, you will be treated to two free concerts by local musician Patrick Therrien, who will keep everyone dancing and laughing as you take part in the games and check out the Carver Kings.
On Saturday night, Mimi O’Bonsawin will take the stage first and is described as an old soul with her music featuring her warm French Canadian and Abneaki roots.
A familiar face to many Islanders, Kevin Closs will follow Mimi to the stage and will treat the audience to songs from his 12 albums.
Sunday evening, Aiyana Louis, a local performer from M’Chigeeng, will take the stage at 7 to wow us with her powerful voice and she will be followed by local bass-baritone Everett Morrison. Everett made his professional debut in 2017 with the Canadian Opera Company, singing the role of the Wandering Spirit war chief of the Crees.
Everett is originally from Moosonee and now resides in Wikwemikong and we are lucky to have such a talent, so be prepared to be astounded by his vocals.
If that wasn’t enough, there will also be some contests for kids and adults alike. Hay-bale throwing, log bowling, nail hammering and a teenie, weenie boat making contest and race.
For more information on all of the contests rules, times of events and musical acts, go to the Young Street Festival Facebook page. Tickets for the musical performances will be on sale at the Sugar Bush Canadian Coffee House.
Let’s celebrate the fact that we have made it. Mark Labour day weekend in your calendar and come out and have some fun.
Ruth Farquhar is a freelance writer based on Manitoulin Island.